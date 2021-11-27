How to buy Kodi Coin

The first cryptocurrency-based entertainment network is Kodi. In the meanwhile, Kodi is running a one-stop shop Advertising/Marketing Agency called “PITCH,” which will be a subsidiary company. Both companies will concentrate their efforts on a use case that will directly benefit $KODI token holders. This whitepaper discusses PITCH and its utility token ($KODI), as well as its use case, tokenomics, team, and future goals.

The Kodi token (KOD) is a utility token with a purpose through its linked company ‘Pitch.’ Pitch is an entertainment centre that offers services to people who want to use blockchain technology in their company. The firm provides a one-stop shop for all marketing and promotional requirements for a project.

Pitch, on the other hand, is mostly focused on cryptocurrencies, although it intends to expand into fiat in the near future.

The airdropped KODI coins are distributed in accordance to the amount invested in the token, with 66.66 percent going to airdrops and the rest going to marketing costs. The token itself features tokenomics, which enable passive income production just by keeping $KODI in a cryptocurrency wallet. It gives users BNB as a prize.

Contrary to popular perception, you do not need to own $KODI to participate. If you can get your hands on one of their highly sought after NFT packets, you’ll have a 1 in 3500 chance of winning the automobile. To be eligible for a reward, however, you must hold at least 1 million $KODI tokens. They are presently selling each pack for roughly 0.5 BNB (at the time of writing this) and are available for presale .

In the game, there are three sorts of NFTs: common, uncommon, and rare. They have eight to ten types of two-dimensional and three-dimensional holographic NFTs, with the most common being Common. The awards themselves will be delivered as an NFT and will be of Legendary or higher rarity (depending on the prize). Perks actually benefit true cryptocurrency holders; the more $KODI you own, the better your chances of getting one of the rarer NFT’s in your pack.

Unlike other major cryptocurrencies, KODI cannot be purchased directly with fiat money. However, you may simply obtain this money by first purchasing Bitcoin on any fiat-to-crypto exchange and then transferring it to a KODI-trading exchange. In this post, we’ll go through all of the processes in depth so you can learn how to acquire KODI currency.