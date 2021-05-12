How to buy SafeMoon crypto

Until a few weeks ago, Dogecoin was the most sought-after cryptocurrency, with its popularity being further helped by Elon Musk and Mark Cuban’s comments. However, Dogecoin’s fame has run its course, and now investors are turning their attention to another token: SafeMoon.

SafeMoon has had a very happening April. It increased by as much as 2,000%, reaching $0.0000130 at one point. However, it has fallen from its peak to apprximately $0.000006 now. With that degree of price volatility, it is not a surprise that traders are quickly figuring out how to buy SafeMoon to take advantage of the constant swings.

Since SafeMoon has only become more prominent over the course of last month, it has not yet been listed on a lot of major crypto exchanges, such as Coinbase.

What makes SafeMoon unique and attractive to potential buyers is its clever strategy for rewarding long-term owners. If investors sell SafeMoon by imposing a 10% exit fee, they will be penalised. Half of this fee is redistributed between all SafeMoon holders, while the other half is burned. The company promises to use a burn strategy that is rewarding and beneficial for long-term holders.

This essentially means that owners of SafeMoon will see their ownership stakes increase as the exit fee is redistributed among remaining token-holders. Meanwhile, the burn – which acts like a stock buyback program – will decrease the overall amount of existing SafeMoon tokens over time.

The most prominent way to buy SafeMoon is through PancakeSwap. PancakeSwap was launched in the second half of 2020 and functions as an automated market maker. It is a decentralized finance (DeFi) application that allows a wide variety of liquidity providing, trading, and yield farming operations.