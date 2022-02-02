How to Buy Shiba Inu coin with Credit card

If you are a crypto enthusiast and want to buy Shiba Inu coins with a credit card, you must know what aspects to consider before you make a decision. A lot of investors are now looking for opportunities to invest in this coin. Elon Musk is frequently on crypto news media spaces for publicly putting across his opinions on the coin.

And this time it is Musk’s new Shiba Inu puppy that has led to a rise of 350% in the value of Shiba Inu Coin in just a week. This guide will cover all you need to know about the coin and the best platforms to buy this crypto using credit cards. Shiba Inu crypto is among the top 20 digital currencies as per market cap as it has hit a circulating supply of 394,796,000,000,000 SHIB. Its market price at the time of writing this guide stands at $0.000028.

Steps to Buy Shiba Inu with a credit card quickly

Choose an exchange that supports Shiba Inu and credit cards as a payment option – eToro is our recommendation as it is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and ASIC Create an account and verify your identity Deposit funds using a credit card Search ‘Shiba Inu’ in the tab Click ‘Trade’ and select the Shiba Inu amount you wish to buy. Finally, open the trade to complete your purchase

Best Platforms to Buy Shiba Inu coin with credit cards in 2022

The following crypto brokers are widely considered the best places to buy Shiba Inu Coin with credit card in 2022:

eToro

Coinbase

Binance

How to Buy Shiba Inu Coin on eToro using your credit card

Open an account for free on eToro. Upload IDs and verify Deposit funds into your account: Choose credit card as your payment option Buy Shiba Inu

You can also use the eToro mobile wallet to withdraw Shiba Inu.

Step 1: Create an account on eToro

Go to the eToro website and create an account for free.

Step 2: Upload IDs and Verify

eToro is a highly-regulated trading platform, so users must go through the KYC process. You need to submit a copy of your ID- either passport or driving license. You will also need to submit a utility bill/ bank statement for address verification.

You can also download the eToro mobile app to trade on the go. Many users are more comfortable with the app than the desktop version and both of these have the same features. The mobile app is available for Android as well as iOS devices.

Step 3: Deposit Funds Into Your Account

After your account is verified, you can deposit funds into your trading account. Select Credit Card as your payment method when you deposit. The minimum deposit is $50 (about £40). Depositing funds into your account using a credit card is easy on eToro.

Step 5: Buy Shiba Inu

Type “Shiba Inu” in the search bar and click on it when it appears. Next, click on “Trade” at the top right corner of the screen. Enter the amount of the crypto you wish to buy and confirm your order.

Where can you buy Shiba Inu Coin with a credit card?

eToro – Best Overall

We recommend eToro as the best online platform to buy Shiba Inu Coin with a credit card as it is highly regulated and has over 13 million users trading on the platform. eToro is also preferred by many traders because of its unique tools like social trading and copy trading that make the trading experience convenient, especially for newbies. You can buy Shiba Inu Coin with a credit card on eToro as well as trade cryptos against fiat currencies. It offers an extensive range of stocks from global stock exchanges and ETFs.

eToro is a 100% commission-free trading platform. It does not charge any fees when you deposit funds in USD in your account using your credit card. Buying Shiba Inu on the platform only requires a minimum investment of $25 and it has a 2.9% typical spread.

Pros

Highly-regulated platform

100% commission-free trading

Supports credit cards

Copy trading

Social trading

Cons

Flat $5 withdrawal fee

May not be preferred by traders looking for advanced technical analysis

Coinbase : Among the Largest Crypto Platforms

Coinbase is the top crypto exchange in North America and is even listed on the NASDAQ exchange. It offers a user-friendly interface unlike many other brokers in the industry. The minimum account balance on this platform is just $2. Along with industry-standard security features, it offers an extensive range of currency pairs to users and has several deposit options, inducing credit cards. You can buy SHIB on the platform instantly using a credit card. Trading and transaction fees range from 0.5-4.5%, and for Shiba Inu, it has a standard 1.49% trading commission.

Pros

Many currency pairs

Supports credit cards

User-friendly interface

Minimum account balance of $2

Cons

Complicated fee structure

Buy Shiba Inu on Coinbase.

Binance – Facilitates High Trade Volumes

Binance is known to facilitate large trading volumes. It is a popular online exchange and has low trading fees of just 0.1% maker and taker fees. You can use the Binance platform to buy SHIB using a credit card and the process will take just a few minutes. Binance processes over $60 billion worth of daily crypto transactions and has more listings and features than many of its competitors. There are over 150 crypto assets on the platform. You can indulge in SHIB margin trading and futures trading. Earning passive income through the Binance Earn program is an attractive feature of the platform. Users can also earn crypto assets by staking crypto funds in the future projects of the Binance Launchpool platform.

Pros

0.1% Trading fees

Supports hundreds of crypto pairs

Supports credit cards

Suitable for professional traders as it offers advanced features

Synthesized stock options

Binance Earn program

Cons

May not be suitable for new investors

What is Shiba Inu?

As per its market cap, Shiba Inu is among the 20 largest digital assets on the crypto market. Its price rose more than 60% the week before writing this guide, which was a result of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweet. Currently, its decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap has SHIB tokens as the native currency. Following the footsteps of popular coins like Bitcoin, smaller-cap coins like SHIB are now showing bullish tendencies.

Launched in August 2020 by an anonymous developer, Shiba Inu is a decentralized meme token that has more than 585k+ members in its ecosystem. It started with a supply of 1 quadrillion and its anonymous developer reportedly locked 50% of the stake in Uniswap and “burned” the other half to Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum. Started as an alternative to DOGE, Shiba Inu is now available on leading crypto exchanges.

Should you buy Shiba Inu?

If we compare the coin to DOGE, then Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a little more technical uses. According to its whitepaper, the Shiba Inu crypto project is a ‘100% community-based, cryptocurrency experiment.’

Some traders have earned profits by investing in SHIB based on speculating its short-term price movements. Traders who have profited from its sudden rise are hopeful of its future. Many believe that a price uptrend on its own does not make the coin a suitable long-term investment option. It was clear that the dramatic rise in its price in the later half of 2021 was due to Elon Musk’s tweet of Floki Frunkpuppy.

Best Shiba Inu Wallets

As an ERC-20 token, Shiba Inu coin runs on the Ethereum blockchain. This means that you can use any crypto wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens to hold your Shiba Inu tokens. The eToro Money Crypto Wallet, the Binance crypto wallet, and the Coinbase Wallet are among the best wallets available. You can use a credit card to buy Shiba Inu coins right away and store your holdings in any of these wallets.

How do you choose a suitable broker for Shiba Inu?

Payment Methods: You should be aware of all the payment methods supported by the platform you choose. For instance, if you want to buy Shiba Inu using a credit card, then make sure that the chosen broker offers the same. Regulation: Choosing a highly-regulated broker like eToro is always a safe option for your trade. When the platform you select is regulated, it will safeguard your funds and your personal information. Moreover, you will not be at a loss even if your broker stops operating in the worst-case scenario (as many regulated ones ensure fund protection). Fees: Note that different brokers have different charges and these depend on the asset and currency you choose. Be aware of these charges to make the right decision. Understand the trading and non-trading fees well before you buy any asset. Also, be aware of hidden fees and always go for platforms that maintain transparency. Customer Support: A good customer support service is important as you might need assistance at any point. It is advised that you choose brokers that offer substantial customer support to their users. Available Platforms: The leading brokers we recommend offer the same features, whether you are browsing the platform on the web or on mobile apps. Thus, if you want to keep a record of your trade on the go and do not want to use your desktop to access your trading account, then go for a platform that offers a seamless mobile app interface.

Conclusion

Traders are excited about SHIB tokens to earn rewards and interest, provide liquidity, trade NFTs etc. Elon Musk is not the only influential figure that has backed this cryptocurrency. It is reported that Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum has donated $1Bn SHIB tokens to India’s Covid-Crypto Relief Fund. Hence, this might be the right time to buy Shiba Inu crypto and diversify your investment portfolio.

For a safe and cost-effective option to buy Shiba Inu with a credit card, you may go for eToro without any worry. And the good news is that it just takes $25 on eToro to buy the meme coin that has been creating quite a buzz in the crypto market.

FAQs

Should I buy Shiba Inu?

The choice is entirely yours. This meme coin is similar to Dogecoin and many traders are making profits by speculating its price in the short term. However, a rapid price rise is not always indicative of good returns in the long run.

The current Shiba Inu price is around $0.00003, after a correction from its all-time high of over $0.00008.

Is it safe to buy Shiba Inu coins with a credit card?

It is safe to buy Shiba Inu coins with a credit card on regulated platforms like eToro. The minimum investment on eToro is only $25. You can create your eToro account for free, deposit funds using a credit card, and buy Shiba Inu tokens online.

What is the best platform where I can buy SHIB?

As per our reviews, the three best platforms to buy SHIB are – eToro, Coinbase, and Binance. The reasons that make these our recommended names are explained in the guide above.