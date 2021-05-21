How to buy StopElon coin

A new cryptocurrency known as StopElon has risen up in terms of its value by up to 1,800 per cent in less than 24 hours. The crypto market is at a strange and unprecedented stage where Altcoins and memecoins are increasing in value every day and Bitcoin and Ethereum are going down. However, the StopElon Coin has a rather interesting back story.

There has not been any kind of cryptocurrency like StopElon yet. StopElon was created as a method to protest against entrepreneur and business magnate, Elon Musk, and his manipulation and influence over the market for cryptocurrencies. This was made especially evident on 12 May, when Musk tweeted that customers of his company Tesla will no longer be able to make purchases by using Bitcoin due to its inherently eco-destructive nature.

With the crash in the value of Bitcoin, the whole crypto market crumbled and millions of people around the world lost their cryptocurrencies. Frustrated with Elon Musk manipulating the markets and hurting many common people, a group of crypto enthusiasts created the StopElon crypto.

If you wish to buy the buy StopElon coin, use the following steps: