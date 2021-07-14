How to cancel Apple Music on an iPhone

Whenever you want to cancel Apple Music on your iPhone, you can do so by using the generic method that is used by people with Apple devices whenever they want to cancel any subscription that they have previously issued from Apple. This also includes Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and any other miscellaneous subscriptions from Apple.

Cancelling a subscription on your iPhone, iPad, and/or iPod touch

Open the Settings mobile application. Tap on your name. Tap on the Subscriptions option. Tap the subscription that you would like to manage. In this case, you will choose Apple Music. Tap on the option that reads Cancel Subscription. If you cannot see an option for Cancel, this means that the subscription has already been cancelled and will not be renewed.

Keep in mind that if you would like to cancel Apple One but keep some subscriptions, tap on Choose Individual Services.

You can also do this on other Apple devices, as it is not restricted to your iPhone, iPad, and/or iPod touch.

Cancelling a subscription on your Mac

Go to the App Store application. Click on either the sign-in button, which looks like , or your name at the bottom of the sidebar. Click on the View Information icon, which looks like and can be found at the top of the window. You may or may not be asked to sign in. You will be directed to page, where you have to scroll until you see Subscriptions, and then click on Manage. Click on the Edit button next to the subscription that you want to manage or change settings for. Click on the option that reads Cancel Subscription. If you cannot see an option for Cancel, this means that the subscription has already been cancelled and will not be renewed.

Cancelling a subscription on your Apple Watch