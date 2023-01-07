How to Catch and Evolve Pineco in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pineco is a unique and interesting Pokémon species that can be found and caught in the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games. If you’re looking to add a Pineco to your team, you’ll need to know how to catch one and how to evolve it into a stronger and more powerful form. In this article, we’ll go over everything you need to know about catching and evolving Pineco in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

First, let’s talk about how to catch a Pineco. Pineco can be found in a variety of different locations throughout the regions of Paldea, but the area where they are commonly seen is the Tagtree Thicket but can be found in many other areas, including forests, grassy areas, and other areas with trees. You’ll have the best chance of finding a Pineco if you explore these types of locations thoroughly, as they tend to be hidden among the trees and may be difficult to spot.

Once you’ve located a Pineco, you’ll need to catch it in order to add it to your team. The best way to catch a Pineco is to weaken it in battle and then use a Poké Ball to capture it. You can weaken a Pineco by using strong attacks and exploiting its weaknesses (Pineco is weak to Fire, Flying, and Rock-type moves). Keep in mind that Pineco has the ability to explode when it takes too much damage, so be careful not to push it too far or you may end up defeating it before you have a chance to catch it.

Once you’ve successfully caught a Pineco, you’ll need to decide what to do with it. Pineco can evolve into a stronger and more powerful form called Forretress, and many trainers choose to evolve their Pineco in order to take advantage of its improved stats and additional moves.

Here’s how to evolve Pineco into Forretress in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet:

In order to evolve Pineco into Forretress, you’ll need to level it up to level 31. This can be done by battling with Pineco and earning experience points.



Tips to level up your Pokemon fast:

Battle wild Pokemon found throughout the game with your Pokemon.

Battle other Higher level Pokemon trainers to quickly add experience points to your Pokemon.

Use the Auto Battle feature during the fight or have the Pokemon in the party whilst another pokemon fights, this will grant the Pokemon experience points too. All thanks to the EXP-share feature.

Keep held items with your Pokemon, such as the Shell Bell , to reduce the pokemon’s chances of falling during the battle.

It’s worth noting that evolving Pineco into Forretress is not mandatory, and you may choose to keep Pineco as it is if you prefer its unevolved form. However, evolving Pineco into Forretress can give it significant stat boosts and allow it to learn new moves, so it’s definitely worth considering if you want to maximize your team’s potential.

In conclusion, catching and evolving Pineco in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet requires some patience and strategy, but it can be a rewarding experience for trainers looking to add this unique and powerful Pokémon to their team. By exploring areas with trees, weakening and capturing Pineco in battle, and then leveling it up and increasing its happiness, you’ll be able to evolve it into the formidable Forretress and take your Pokémon battles to the next level.