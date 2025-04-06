The month of April has brought some good news to all the Pokémon fans. Google has launched a Pokémon Game where the players can collect all 151 Pokémons to make up their digital Pokedox. In this guide, we shall discuss how one can catch all these Pokémons and what the procedure is to play this game the right way. We will also discuss all the minute details about it that would help along the way. With that, let us begin.

What is the Google Pokémon game – 2025?

In April 2025, Google launched a mobile-only game accessible through its search engine. Yes, you heard it right! It can be accessed via the search engine only, requiring no extra installation or set-up. By searching for the names of the original 151 Pokémon, users can tap a Poké Ball icon to catch them, building a digital Pokédox. Progress is saved when logged into a Google account, and Master Balls are unlocked at milestones to capture Legendary and Mythical Pokémon. While some Pokémons are easier to catch, the others are not. Much like the other Pokémon games, particularly Pokémon Go, where the players have to go the extra mile to catch the rare Pokémons.

Steps to catch Pokémon on Google

Now comes the major portion of the guide, where we shall discuss how one can catch Pokémons on Google. Follow the steps to get into the process –

Firstly, log in to your Google account. Then you can visit the Kanto region and search for Pokémon.

Keep an eye on the bottom of the screen as well, as there will appear a red and white ball in which one has to capture the Pokémon.

Once you catch a Pokémon, it gets added to the Pokedox, although virtual.

And that is simply how you can kick start your gaming and catch some Pokémons.

Once you catch a significant number of Pokémons for your Pokedox, you will be rewarded with Master Balls which are later used to capture the elusive creatures in the game. For instance, if you have caught 5 Pokémons, then you can try to capture Articuno. If you want to see a higher number, then you can get a chance to catch Zapdos after having caught 20 Pokémons.

Points to remember while catching Pokémon on Google

There are certain things that you must remember when you try to catch Pokémon on Google. Let us have a look at them –

The game is exclusively available on mobiles. If someone tries to access it with another device, it will not work out.

It takes strategy and effort to complete the Pokedox. Not every Pokémon takes equal effort to be caught, therefore, sometimes you need an extra push for some.

Have an active Google account to catch all these Pokémons.

This is basically all of it. However, take your time, lay out your plan and then play it the way you want. This will not only improve your game but will avoid creating any addiction as well.