Do you want to make your comments and texts more fun on Reddit? Follow the guide to know how you can make them more interesting with the help of GIFs. More so, we will see how one can animate their own GIFs and attach them to their comments and texts on Reddit. Let us get started and see how it works out for us.

Can I post GIFs on Reddit?

Yes, absolutely. Reddit allows you to attach GIFs to your comments and texts on Reddit. Making them more fun for you, as well as the readers and other users. These GIFs can also be animated and created by a user depending on their choices. Many subreddits allow GIFs either as direct uploads or through links from sites like Giphy, Imgur, or Tenor. Reddit also supports uploading GIFs natively as “GIF” or “video” posts. Also, when you upload a GIF, it may automatically be converted into a short looping video to reduce load times and improve quality. Therefore, it is better to check the subreddit before posting.

Steps to post GIFs on Reddit

If you want to post GIFs on Reddit, then these are the steps that you need to follow –

The first step in this process is to pick a GIF to post. If not, you can create one for yourself using online GIF makers like GIPHY.

Now save this GIF to your device to move ahead.

A URL link area will appear where you can either paste the link of the URL or upload the GIF from the device here. You can also add the apt tags here in the space given.

Now finally click on ‘Insert’ to attach on Reddit.

This is how you can upload or post a GIF on Reddit. But if you are interested in creating a GIF on your own, then the next section is for you.

Creating a GIF for Reddit

If you want to give it a personalized touch, then you can also create GIFs and upload them on Reddit. Follow these steps to create a GIF to post on Reddit –

You can pick a free GIF generator or creator that can help you with this process. GIPHY is one of them, and honestly one of the most popular.

Go there to create GIFs and click the pictures that you want to be a part of them. There will be an option to upload images which will later be converted to GIFs. Also, you can upload the URL of a video if that helps and you want it that way.

Decide on the content and the playback order to move ahead.

‘Continue to Decorate’ and then go to the area for Captions. In the ‘Caption’ tab you can enter the text you want to. Font color and size can also be adjusted and changed from here.

Finally, ‘Click to Upload’ to upload your GIF on Reddit.

And that is just how you can post a GIF on Reddit and make your posts look more interesting and convincing.