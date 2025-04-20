If you’re eager to add Tinkatink to your Pokémon GO collection, you’re in for a unique challenge. Introduced during the “Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration” event in April 2025, Tinkatink is a Fairy and Steel-type Pokémon from the Paldea region. Unlike many other Pokémon, Tinkatink isn’t found in the wild, making the process of catching it a bit more intricate.

During its debut event, Tinkatink was exclusively obtainable through 7 km eggs. These eggs are acquired by opening gifts from friends. However, after the event concludes on April 22, 2025, Tinkatink will transition to being available in 10 km eggs. This means that while it’s still accessible, the chances of hatching one become slightly more challenging due to the larger pool of Pokémon in 10 km eggs.

Steps to Catch Tinkatink

Collect 7 km Eggs : During the event, focus on opening as many gifts from friends as possible to collect 7 km eggs. These are your primary source for hatching Tinkatink. Utilize Incubators Wisely : While it’s tempting to purchase additional incubators to speed up the hatching process, it’s advisable to use your free, infinite-use incubator consistently. This approach is more cost-effective and ensures steady progress over time. Consider the Timed Research Ticket : For those looking for a more guaranteed method, the “Don’t Tinkatink Twice!” Timed Research Ticket is available for $4.99. This ticket offers specific tasks that, upon completion, reward you with Tinkatink encounters, 5 Tinkatink candies, a unique Tinkaton hammer pose, and 3,000 Stardust. However, this ticket is only available during the event period, so act promptly if you’re interested.

Evolving Tinkatink

Once you’ve successfully caught Tinkatink, evolving it requires dedication:

Tinkatuff : Evolve Tinkatink into Tinkatuff using 25 Tinkatink candies.

Tinkaton : Further evolve Tinkatuff into Tinkaton with an additional 100 Tinkatink candies.

Given that Tinkatink isn’t available in the wild, accumulating the necessary candies can be time-consuming. Hatching multiple Tinkatinks is the primary method to gather candies. While using Rare Candies is an option, it’s often recommended to reserve them for rarer Pokémon.

Weather Conditions and Spawn Rates

While Tinkatink doesn’t spawn in the wild, understanding its preferred weather conditions can be beneficial for future events or potential wild appearances. Tinkatink has a higher spawn rate during foggy and snowy weather conditions. Additionally, Pokémon caught during these weather conditions often have better IVs, enhancing their battle potential.

Shiny Tinkatink

As of now, the shiny variant of Tinkatink isn’t available in Pokémon GO. However, given its popularity, there’s a possibility that Niantic may introduce its shiny form in future events. Keep an eye out for announcements to ensure you don’t miss the opportunity to catch a shiny Tinkatink.