How to change background on Teams

Microsoft Teams is a persistent chat-based collaboration tool that includes document sharing, online meetings, and a slew of other business-friendly capabilities.

Being able to make innovative judgments and interact with one another requires a great team space. This is considerably simpler to do using shared workspace software, especially if a team is situated in a very big firm, has many remote employees, or is made up of a huge number of team members.

When it comes down to it, organisations should adopt Microsoft Teams since it is very user-friendly and can promote collaboration among remote employees or inside a huge organisation. Microsoft Teams may help with projects, productions, and other aspects of the business.

The Microsoft Teams client will replace the Skype client for organisations that already use Skype for Business, but all other existing features will stay the same.

Teams is highly user-friendly, and the learning curve is quite short when compared to more sophisticated collaboration platforms. Teams is a strong and helpful collaboration environment that is only going to grow in popularity. Microsoft Teams is included in Office 365 for free, so any Office user may take advantage of all of its features. In short, it simplifies cooperation by allowing users to collaborate, share, and communicate all from a single platform.

While Zoom is still popular for its simplicity of use and features like the option to switch backdrops, it isn’t the only video meeting software that allows you to do so. Microsoft’s Teams workplace communications tool, for example, lets you customise your meeting background. We’ll teach you how to customise your background for a Teams videoconference in this article.

If you wish to choose a backdrop before you start the meeting, go to:

Begin your video meeting with your team. You’ve arrived to the intermediate screen.

Toggle on the background settings control after ensuring that video is toggled on in the button bar towards the bottom of the screen (located between the video and audio controls)

On the right, a column called “Background settings” will display. Use it to blur your real background or to create a faux background by selecting from a variety of pictures.

To upload your own image, go to the top of the column and select the “Add new” option. After that, you may select an image from your computer’s files to be added to the available backdrops.

When you change your background, it will stay that way for the rest of your meetings unless you change it again.

You can still alter your background if you’ve already begun the meeting (or if you’ve joined someone else’s meeting).