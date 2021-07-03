How to change Siri’s voice on an iPhone and iPad

One of the most prominent changes made to iOS 14.5 is the default Siri voice has been removed. However, at the same time, the software has added several new options for Siri’s voice, including different accents and multiple choices for male and female voices.

Siri has received plenty of intelligence upgrades since its initial stages, with improvements in command comprehension, Neural Text to Speech, and many other fascinating capabilities. Despite that, the VA has pretty much sounded the same since its launch all the way back in 2011, so it was definitely time to change things up.

Here is a guide on how to change Siri’s voice on your iPhone and iPad.

In the Settings mobile application, scroll down on the app’s menu to find the Siri & Search section. If you are facing some issues when trying to find it, you should be able to find the menu in the section that begins with General. Tap on Siri & Search, and then press Siri Voice. You can select between American, British, Australian, Irish, Indian, or South African accents. Choosing the American option will give you four voices – two male-presenting, two female-presenting – while the other variants offer just two, one male-presenting and one female-presenting. If you want to change the default language of Siri, navigate to Siri & Search > Language. You will find a multitude of English variants from which you can choose what is the most convenient for you.

You can also decide when you will be able to hear Siri’s new voice.