Siri is a voice assistant that uses voice inquiries, gesture-based control, focus-tracking, and a natural-language user interface to answer questions, make suggestions, and conduct activities by delegating requests to a number of Internet services. The programme adjusts to the users’ specific language usages, searches, and preferences over time as they use it. This article will walk you through the steps of changing Siri’s voice.

How to Change Siri’s Voice in 3 Easy Steps

Go to Siri & Search in Settings.

Select your desired accent by tapping on Siri Voice.

Finally, you must determine whether you like a male or female voice.

Rather than adjusting your accent, go to Siri Voice options and select Language. This will give you a wide range of voices to choose from. Altering one’s language, rather than changing one’s gender or accent, has a bigger influence. You won’t be able to utilise “Hey, Siri” for a long if you switch to another language. That’s only a short-term problem; all you have to do now is retrain Siri to respond to your “Hey, Siri” command.