How to change the default Google Account

You most likely have several Google accounts. Each one gives you access to a different Google service. But what if you wish to alter your default Gmail or Google account? Yes, you can change your default Gmail account by updating your default Google account. Let’s begin.

Whether you use a Windows computer, a Chromebook, or a Mac, you’ll be pleased to learn that everything works the same across all platforms. Because you visit Google through a browser on all computers, this is the case. Google automatically uses your default account to launch new windows. Google also makes the initial login the default, which is why you must first log out of all of your accounts. On Windows or Mac PCs, here’s how to change your default Google account, which automatically changes your default Gmail.

Go to Google.com with your preferred browser, then click on your profile symbol in the top-right area.

“Sign out of all accounts” is the option to choose.

The symbol for your profile vanishes. Where your profile symbol was displayed, click “Sign in.”

Log in to your Google account of choice. By clicking on “Add account,” you may either view a list of Google accounts or write one in manually.

After following the instructions above, every new window should open with your default Google account, and entering Gmail should also bring up your default Gmail.

Your first login account normally appears as Default in the list of accounts if you pick a different account in the same window. This function aids in the identification of the current default profile.

To access Gmail, go to the upper-right area and choose the appropriate profile, then “Gmail.” The email account page for the currently selected profile will be loaded by Google. Of course, it will load the default Gmail account if you are presently using the default Google account.

Unfortunately, utilising the Google Mobile app to manage your Google account is difficult. Not all options are available, and you may have difficulty selecting the device’s default account. As a result, it is suggested that you change your default Google account using the Google Chrome app. For Windows and Mac computers, this solution follows the same steps as the previous one.

Follow the procedures below to change your default Google account or Gmail using the Chrome Gmail page.