How to change Snapchat username in 2022

There are occasions when you are unhappy with your present social networking site username and would prefer a new one. Snapchat, like many other popular messaging apps, allows you to change your username. What you can change is your Snapchat display name, not the username you chose when you created the account. If you’re seeking for a means to modify your Snapchat username, keep reading to learn how.

Snapchat does not enable you to alter your username for security concerns. However, you may modify your display name, which appears on your profile and is accessible to your friends and other Snapchat users. However, if you are very certain that you should alter your Snapchat username, we have described what you can do in the area below.

Before we get into the specifics of changing your Snapchat display name and username, let’s first define the terms. Users see your display name in the discussion window, which is your Snapchat profile name. Not only may you modify your personal display name, but others can change your display name on their end as well.

When you first establish an account on Snapchat, you choose a unique username. But, if you’re asking, yes, you can alter your Snapchat username. We’ve answered your question in full in the area below, so keep reading to find out more.

How to Edit Your Snapchat Display Name (Android and iOS)

Launch Snapchat and tap the Bitmoji symbol in the upper-left corner. Tap the Settings icon in the top-right corner of the profile page.

To alter your display name, go to “My Account” settings and press “Name.” Although you may be tempted to tap on the Username area located below in Snapchat settings, doing so has no effect, and you cannot alter it here.

All that remains is for you to enter a new Snapchat display name and click the green “Save” button.

After you save the new display name, it will appear on your Snapchat profile right away.

How to Change Your Snapchat Username (Android and iOS)

Unfortunately, the only way to completely change your Snapchat username is to delete your Snapchat account and start over. You can follow the procedures in the attached tutorial to delete your Snapchat account. While the procedure of creating a new account isn’t difficult, the disadvantage of this option is that you can’t transfer your data to the new account and must instead start from scratch. With everything out of the way, here are the steps to creating a new Snapchat account.