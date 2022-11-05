How to change twitter handle

Likewise with most web-based entertainment stages, when Twitter initially sent off, it was a casual stage for individuals to associate with peers, thought pioneers, and even famous people. Presently, it’s developed into a strong promoting instrument that many brands depend on.

However, what occurs if your previous Twitter username, also called a handle, no longer reflects you or your image? Indeed, there’s a simple fix. Here, we’ll tell you the best way to change your Twitter handle on your work area and the versatile application.

Could you at any point change your Twitter handle?

Indeed, you can change your Twitter handle at whatever point you’d like. Dissimilar to Instagram, which restricts you to two changes like clockwork, Twitter draws no lines on how frequently you can refresh your handle.

Your new username should be between four to 15 characters in length and just incorporates numbers, highlights, and letters.

Note: When you change your handle, it’s really smart to alarm your adherents. Along these lines, they can coordinate answer and message utilizing your new username.

Instructions to Change Twitter Handle

1. Go to “Settings and Security” from your profile symbol drop-down menu.

2. Then, select “Record Data.”

3. Select “Username.”

4. Compose your new username.

If the username is taken, Twitter will incite you to make another one. If the username is accessible, you’ll see a green mark. Twitter additionally gives ideas for accessible handles.

5. Click “Save” at the lower part of the screen.

Instructions to Change Your Twitter Handle on Twitter’s Portable Application

1. Inside the versatile application, click on your profile symbol and afterward select “Settings and Security.”

2. Click “Record.”

3. Click “Username.”

4. Under “New,” type in another Twitter handle. On the off chance that you really want assistance, Twitter gives a rundown of ideas to elective handles.