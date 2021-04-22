How to Change Your Snapchat Username

Snapchat doesn’t permit users to change their usernames or move account information between usernames. This article shows you how to function around those barriers by changing your Snapchat display name, or making another account, and saving your friends’ usernames to add them to your new account.

Change Your Snapchat Display Name

First, there is a smart way to replace your username with a system Display Name. Your username continues the same, but it’s barely visible to your friends.

Here’s how to do it.

Open Snapchat and choose your profile/Bitmoji symbol in the upper-left corner of the screen. Choose the gear icon in the upper-right corner to go to your Settings . Select Name . Insert a new display name in the Name box. Tap Save.

The name that you save in the Name field shows up in your friends’ visits and stories rather than your username.

Make a New Snapchat Account and Username

Another method to change your Snapchat username is to make a completely new account. If you pick this choice, you will manually add your friends to your new record. Here’s the way to save your friends’ Snapchat names and then make another account.

Open Chat and Select the New Chat icon in the upper-right corner.

Scroll to All to see your friends in systematic order. Draft down each name or get a screenshot of the list. Select the X in the upper-right corner to remove the New Chat.

Search for the first friend in your list by copying their name in the search field at the top of the screen.