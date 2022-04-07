How to Chat With Apple Chat Support

If you are still unable to address an issue with an Apple device or service after reading our articles, you may always contact an authorized Apple Support agent for further assistance.

Apple has long been praised for its excellent customer service, but in order to speak with a live Apple representative, you must first complete a few procedures. If you’re having hardware problems with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Apple Watch, or if you have questions about an unintentional purchase from the App Store, or just about any other problem with your Apple goods, you can try calling Apple Support.

How to Talk to Apple Support

Following these instructions will allow you to instantly speak with a live representative at Apple Support from any device that has a web browser. Let’s get started without further ado.

Navigate to getsupport.apple.com on your web browser. It’s worth noting that the chat assistance option may be unavailable for difficulties with Apple services. As a result, make sure you select one of the Apple devices listed above.

1. This menu will list several device-related difficulties. Choose the problem you’re having with your device.

2. You will now be presented with a list of support topics. Click on “The topic is not listed” as indicated below to immediately talk with a live agent.

3. Next, briefly describe the problem you’re having and select “Continue.”

4. You should now see the “Chat” option. To begin a chat session, click on it.

6. Before you may talk to the agent, you must complete one more step. Sign in with your Apple account and select one of the Apple devices associated with your account, or manually input the serial number, IMEI, and MEID in the text area. When you’re finished, click “Continue.”

7. To begin the chat session, simply provide your name and email address and click “Continue.”

So there you have it. You now understand how to start a chat session with an Apple Support representative from any device.

When you launch a chat session, your browser will launch a new window for the chat. If you mistakenly close it, you’ll have to repeat the following procedures to communicate with the agent. The average wait time for a chat session is roughly 2 minutes or less, although this can vary based on the time of day.