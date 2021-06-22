How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging and communication applications in India. Apart from the default app for personal messaging, WhatsApp is often used in businesses and office spaces, and some may even say that it has replaced the conventional text messenger app.

Even after widespread protests that were in favour of discarding WhatsApp after it updated its privacy policy, the Facebook-owned application still enjoys a large user base. Since other messaging apps, such as Telegram and Slack lets users test themselves so that they can share notes, texts, files, or important documents and media files and for safekeeping, WhatsApp has introduced this feature, as well.

By using the few easy steps that are mentioned below, now, you can now chat with your on WhatsApp web.

It is important for you to note that if the personal chat is opened through a PC, the chat window will get transferred to your phone, as well.