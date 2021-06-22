How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging and communication applications in India. Apart from the default app for personal messaging, WhatsApp is often used in businesses and office spaces, and some may even say that it has replaced the conventional text messenger app.
Even after widespread protests that were in favour of discarding WhatsApp after it updated its privacy policy, the Facebook-owned application still enjoys a large user base. Since other messaging apps, such as Telegram and Slack lets users test themselves so that they can share notes, texts, files, or important documents and media files and for safekeeping, WhatsApp has introduced this feature, as well.
By using the few easy steps that are mentioned below, now, you can now chat with your on WhatsApp web.
It is important for you to note that if the personal chat is opened through a PC, the chat window will get transferred to your phone, as well.
- Open the browser of your choice on either your phone or computer.
- Enter “wa.me//” in the search bar, followed by your phone number. This should include the country code. For example, if a person lives in India, the address will look like ‘wa.me//91xxxxxxxxxx’.
- A new window that will ask you to open WhatsApp will then appear on your screen.
- If you are using your phone, your WhatsApp application will open up. The profile will have your phone number next to your display picture.
- If you are using your laptop or computer, a new window will open up and you have to choose the option that reads ‘Continue to Chat.’
- Once you have clicked on this option, either WhatsApp Web or the WhatsApp desktop app, depending on your usage, will open up alongside your personal chat window.
- Now you will easily be able to chat with yourself. You can save photos, add notes, and bookmark important links for yourself.