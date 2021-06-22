Sportaza casino – sport bets and casino

Sportaza casino is a new online casino with a unique feature – combination of casino and bookmaking office.

Registering with Sportaza is no more difficult than registering with all other sites. This is a very quick and easy procedure. The user will only be required to enter genuine information about himself, otherwise he will not be able to receive his winnings, and the player’s account may be blocked.

One has a great opportunity to use the promotional code. This can only be done by a beginner during registration. There won’t be a second chance. In Sportaza, a promo code is entered into a special column of the questionnaire, and then the process is completed. Promo code bonuses are activated automatically, at the moment of making a deposit. By the way, by visiting our website you can find fresh promotional codes for the most popular online bookmakers and casinos available all over the world. With our promo codes, you can always count on unique bonuses and playing conditions.

Games and entertainment in Sportaza

A feature of this gambling club is the presence of both a casino and a bookmaker’s office. This means that the player has the opportunity to play slots, use other types of entertainment, and immediately, without leaving his account, go to the bookmaker and place bets on his favorite sport. This is an invaluable advantage over “solo” gaming clubs.

Sportaza bonuses

As a welcome bonus, the player will receive a maximum bonus of 500 euros and 200 free spins, subject to a minimum deposit of. You have 10 days to receive free spins, as they are accrued 20 per day.

The received offer must be won back. Conditions:

Wager 30.

30 days are given for wagering.

The maximum winnings from free spins are limited to 5 thousand rubles.

By entering a promotional code for Sportaza, you can increase your 100% casino bonus by 20% at once. Do not forget to enter it when registering. By the way, unique bonuses await players using our Olibet promo code.

Also, players have access to weekly and weekend reload bonuses, as well as 15% weekly bonus cashback and 10% cashback in a live casino. And users can also get free spins for replenishment of the account. 50 free spins are credited.

For the convenience of users from different countries you can replenish your account and withdraw winnings using the following methods:

Bank cards and transfers.

Electronic wallets.

Payment systems Neteller, Skrill, Peyir.

Cryptocurrencies.

Modern payment methods greatly simplify and speed up financial transactions.

Sportaza – modern casino with modern facilities

A modern casino can be used both on a computer and on a mobile phone with a tablet. However, there are no mobile casino applications yet, but it may appear soon. Many modern establishments have well-designed mobile versions and applications of their sites.

Sportaza has quality support available in the following ways:

Online chat. On it you can quickly solve the most pressing issues.

Email. This method can be used to send documents or find out difficult questions.

Telephone.

Players note the quick response and professionalism of the support team.

Actually, sportaza is one of the casino types that made a real breakthrough in gambling technology. Idea of matching online casino and sports betting is not new, however, sportaza casino is the one who realized this idea in a perfect way. One can have perfect time and pleasure gambling in sportaza casino. Modern technologies, games, top developers and sites work perfectly on all the platforms. Players can enjoy the game from any part of the world.