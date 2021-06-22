How to download media from WhatsApp Status to your phone

WhatsApp is about more than texting now, since several new features, such as WhatsApp status and display pictures also matter very much to the users. Much like Instagram and Facebook stories, putting up WhatsApp stories are also very trendy nowadays.

But what if you see a really great video or picture on someone’s WhatsApp status? Of course, you can take a screenshot of the image, but what would you do in the case of a video? Here is a guide on how you can download someone else’s WhatsApp status on your Android smartphone.

To do this, simply all you have to do the steps given below:

Download the Google Files mobile application on your Android smartphone. Tap on the menu icon, which can be found at the top-left corner of the app. Tap on the option that reads “Settings,” and turn the toggle on in front of “Show hidden files.” Navigate to the File manager app on your phone. Head to Internal storage > WhatsApp > Media > Statuses. All the status that you have viewed will be shown in this folder. Tap on the image or video that you wish to download. Press and hold on to the chosen media item and save it to your desired location, e.g. camera, downloads, WhatsApp images, etc.

It is important for you to note that these steps can differ from one Android device to another. In most cases, you will immediately find the WhatsApp media folder on the screen as soon as you open the File manager.

WhatsApp had previously enabled a new feature where users were able to share their WhatsApp status in the form of Facebook stories.