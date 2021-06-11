How to claim Nitro on Epic Games

As part of its new limited-time offer, Epic Games is now offering three months of free Discord Nitro through its Epic Games Store. The offer will expire on June 24 at 11 AM EDT or 8:30 PM IST. Here is a brief guide on how you can claim three months of Discord Nitro for free if you have an account on the Epic Games Store.

However, Epic Games’ three months Discord Nitro offer is applicable only to users who are new to Nitro. Therefore, if you have already purchased or claimed Discord Nitro in the past, you will not be able to claim this offer. On the other hand, if you have never tried Discord Nitro before, follow the steps provided below to get three months of Discord Nitro.

Go to the Discord Nitro listing on the Epic Games Store and click on the button that reads “Get”. Log in to your Epic account if you already have one. If you so do not, sign up to make a new account. You could also sign in with either your Google, Steam, Facebook accounts. Once you are logged into your account, click on the button that says “Place Order” in order to claim your free Discord Nitro subscription. Within 24 hours, you will receive an email from Epic Games that will tell you your Discord Nitro code. When you get the email in your inbox, click on the “Redeem Now” button to get three months of free access to Discord Nitro. You will now be directed to Discord so that you can set up a payment method and redeem your free Discord Nitro. Discord will not charge you for the first three months, you must keep in mind that the subscription renews itself automatically and will cost you $9.99 per month after this free period unless you decide to cancel it.

Discord Nitro also gives its users some additional perks, such as a custom username tag, animated avatars and emoji, tow server boosts, high-quality audio and video when you are streaming Netflix on Discord, and much more. Besides giving free Discord Nitro, Epic Games is also offering the award-winning game, Control, for free until 17 June.