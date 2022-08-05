How to Clear All Voicemails on Iphone

Leaving a voicemail is a pretty outmoded method of communication, and nowadays many individuals will instead text instead.

However, you’ll need to know how to remove voicemails in bulk if your iPhone is overflowing. Because, let’s face it, who really likes to utilise their phone’s voicemail feature?

Use these instructions to delete every voicemail on your iPhone.

How to completely erase all of your iPhone’s voicemails 1. To access voicemail, open the Phone app and select it from the bottom-right menu. By swiping left on the voicemails in this area and selecting “Erase,” you can delete each one separately.

2. Tap “Edit” in the top-right corner to remove all of the voicemails at once.

4. Click “Clear All” in the top right after selecting “Deleted Messages” at the bottom of the screen.

The voicemail files have all been deleted.

You can export your voicemail files and save them somewhere else if you want to delete all of your voicemail files but don’t want to lose your content.

A message can be saved by tapping it, selecting the Share option (a little box with an arrow pointing out of it), and sending the message to yourself as an audio file through text or email.