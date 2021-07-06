How to clear cache on Roku

Learning how to clear your Roku cache can save you from several troubles when it comes to streaming. While Roku devices are typically quite straightforward and easy to use, they can malfunction occasionally, like any other gadget. If you have an app that has begun to run very slowly, or sometimes stops responding to commands after being open for a few minutes, you might be encountering a cache issue.

Since Roku devices do not consist of too many moving parts, there is a pretty good chance that your device is suffering from a software problem as opposed to one with its hardware. You will be able to solve just about any Roku issue by factory resetting the device, but that also means you will have to spend some time painstakingly signing back into every account that has been on your machine. Instead of this, try to clear up your cache as the first step.

For this process, all that you will require is a few minutes of your time and a well-functioning remote. Keep in mind that you will need to temporarily delete the troublesome app, so make sure that you have your login info near you.