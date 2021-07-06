How to set a signature in Outlook

In Outlook, you have the ability to create one or more personalised signatures for all of your email messages. Your signature can include not only text, but images, an electronic business card, a logo, or even an image of your original handwritten signature, as well. You can set up Outlook in such a way so that signatures are automatically added to all outgoing messages. You can also create your signature and include it in messages on a case-by-case basis.

Open a new email message to compose. In the Message menu, choose Signature > Signatures. Depending on the size of your Outlook window and whether you are composing a new email message or using the reply or forward function, the Message menu and the Signature button might be found in two different locations. Click on Select signature to edit, select New, and in the New Signature dialogue box, type in a name for the signature. Use the Edit signature function to compose your signature. You can change fonts, font colours, sizes, the alignment of the text. If you want to create a more robust signature that will include bullets, tables, or borders, use Microsoft Word to format your text, after which you can simply copy and paste the signature you have designed into the Edit signature box. Under the Choose default signature option, set all the options for your signature. In the E-mail account drop-down menu, select an email account that will be associated with the signature. You can choose to have different signatures for each email account that you use. If you want your signature added to all new messages automatically, select one of your signatures in the New messages drop-down menu. If you do not want to add a signature to new messages by default, choose (none). This will mean that there will not be a signature in any of the messages that you reply to or forward. If you want your signature to be made visible in the messages that you reply to and forward to other recipients, in the Replies/forwards drop-down, choose one of your signatures. If you do not want this to happen, continue with the default option of (none). Choose OK to save your new signature and return to your message, but you will still have to add the signature manually to the first message that will include this signature. To do this, choose Signature from the Message menu and select the signature that you just created.