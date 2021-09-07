How to clear iCloud storage

Apple provides you 5GB of storage with each device purchase unless you pay for an iCloud membership. That’s a little amount of storage, and you’ll rapidly run out of capacity for your photographs, iCloud Drive files, and other data from your phone or tablet.

You can upgrade your iCloud membership, but clearing up space in your iCloud account is less expensive. You may remove files, photographs, app backups, voice notes, and other items from your iCloud Drive via the iCloud website or directly from your Apple device.

Normally, these items and their related data are automatically backed up to iCloud. This can be both a benefit and a drawback, especially if the items you wish to back up take up a lot of storage space. However, deactivating automatic backups may save a lot of space, especially when it comes to your most important apps.

You may also remove text messages, as well as any videos or photos that may have been attached to them. While removing individual texts may not save much space, deleting whole conversations and the media along with them might.

Here’s how to free up more space on your iCloud storage.

Delete photographs from your iCloud storage

iCloud backs up all of your pictures and videos to the cloud by default. That adds up to a lot of photos over time. You may save up space by removing any photos you don’t need. This may be done on your iPhone, iPad, or on the iCloud website. Any images you remove in one area are immediately erased everywhere as long as Google Photos is enabled. Here’s how to remove photographs from your iCloud account.

In a browser, go to iCloud.com.

Use your Apple ID to log in.

Select “iCloud Drive” from the drop-down menu.

Select a folder and then click the Delete symbol to delete it.

Double-click a folder to remove files.

While clicking each file, keep CTRL pressed.

Choose the Delete option.

Delete unwanted files from your iPad or iPhone’s iCloud Drive

Open the Files app on your iPhone or iPad.

At the bottom of the screen, tap “Browse.”

Select “iCloud Drive” from the Locations menu.

To remove an entire folder, press “Select” in the top right corner of the screen.

Then choose the folder and press the Delete button.

To remove files, open the folder in which they are stored.

To select and remove files, press “Select.”

Delete app backups from iCloud on your iPhone or iPad