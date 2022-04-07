How to Clear System Data on iPhone

When transferring data from an older iPhone to a newer iPhone, the transfer fails around 80% of the way through. When the iPhone battery falls below a particular threshold, it appears that data transfer is prevented. As a result, we had to reset the iPhone and resume the transfer operation. This could have caused the iPhone 13 to retain old data after the reset.

Before engaging in any of the following activities:

Back up your iPhone to iCloud or to a Mac or PC.

What options do you have?

1. Restart the iPhone

“Press and fast release the volume up and down buttons, then press and hold the side button.” When you see the Apple logo, let go of the button. An example of an iPhone model with its face up and no Home button. The volume up and volume down buttons are visible on the device’s left side, while a side button is shown on the right.”

https://support.apple.com/guide/iphone/force-restart-iphone-iph8903c3ee6/ios

2. Delete the Safari cache

– Go to Settings > Safari, and then select Clear History and Website Data.

3. Disable Analytics:

– Go to Settings > Privacy > Analytics & Enhancements. Is the toggle for “Share iPhone Analytics” turned off?

– Restart your iPhone to see if this helps.

4. Magic Bullet for iCloud Photos

Turning off iCloud Photos worked like a charm for my iPhone, and the entire “System Data” folder was wiped clean. I suspect iCloud was storing the previously failed effort to transfer data in some unknown place in the hopes of continuing the upgrade. When you disable this feature for iCloud photos, the “System Data” is immediately purged.

– Photos > General Photos in iCloud > Turn this off.

– Photos > My Photo Streams > – General Turn this off.

5. As a last resort, backup and restore

Backup and restoration

— https://appleinsider.com/articles/20/09/07/recover-other-storage-on-the-iphone-or-ipad

Some users, however, report that restoring the iPhone is ineffective:

— https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/other-holding-22-gb-how-do-i-clear.2241598/

To summarise:

When moving data from an older iPhone to a newer iPhone. Keep both iPhones hooked to a power source at all times.

Before resorting to backup and restore, try the options listed above.