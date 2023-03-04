How To Complete “A basis For Blackmail” Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming video game that will allow players to immerse themselves in the magical world of Harry Potter. One of the many side quests available in the game is called “A Basis for Blackmail,” which requires players to conduct a thorough investigation. In this quest, the player teams up with Natsai to uncover the truth behind Theophilus Harlow’s alleged blackmailing of Hogsmeade residents.

pre-requisites to starting “A basis For Blackmail”:

Before starting the quest, the player must complete all of Natsai’s previous relationship quests, as well as the main quests “It’s All Gobbledegook” and “In the Shadow of the Mine.” Once these requirements are met, Natsai will send an owl inviting the protagonist to meet her outside Hogsmeade.

The player must then speak with three NPCs in Hogsmeade to obtain evidence of Harlow’s blackmailing. The first NPC, Daisy Rabe, can be found on the third floor of the Three Broomsticks. Otto Dibble is located just left of Gladrags Wizardwear, and Agabus Philbert is on the western side of Hogsmeade, standing outside a tall house next to a door with a Level 3 Lock. The player can choose to scold or praise Agabus, but both choices lead to the same outcome.

After speaking with the NPCs, the protagonist will suggest meeting Natsai at the southern entrance of Hogsmeade. However, Natsai is not there, and the player must travel to the Hog’s Head in the southwest corner of the Hogsmeade map to find her wand next to a wooden crate. Casting Revelio will reveal orange footprints leading to the Ashwinder Hideout just outside the Hog’s Head.

Inside the hideout, the player must use Accio on the left and right barrels to open the way forward. Once both barrels have been moved, the center barrel will open, allowing the protagonist to enter a new area. The player will then find a balcony overlooking a lower floor, which is crawling with Ashwinders. Equipping the most powerful spells and using the Disillusionment charm can help the player in this section. They will also need to take out Gwendolyn Zhou, one of the twenty-one Infamous Foes in Hogwarts Legacy.

Completing “A Basis for Blackmail” can be challenging, but following these steps should help players to successfully complete the quest. While many NPCs in the game offer fun side quests, only Sebastian, Poppy, and Natsai offer relationship quests that require players to team up with the quest-giver to solve a mystery. These quests can be challenging, but they offer a unique experience for players to immerse themselves in the world of Harry Potter.

In conclusion, “A Basis for Blackmail” is a complex side quest in Hogwarts Legacy that requires the player to complete multiple requirements before beginning the investigation. Speaking with three NPCs in Hogsmeade and finding Natsai’s wand at the Hog’s Head will uncover the evidence needed to move forward in the quest. The Ashwinder Hideout is a challenging area, but with the right spells and equipment, the player can complete the quest and add another achievement to their Hogwarts Legacy journey.