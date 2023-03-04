How to Get Strand Meditations in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players who have been eagerly anticipating the Lightfall expansion will be excited to learn about the new Darkness subclass called Strand. This new subclass is one of the major selling points of the expansion and players will need to complete the entire Lightfall campaign to unlock Strand permanently. However, players will get to play with an empowered version of the abilities they will eventually unlock during the campaign.

Fortunately, unlocking Fragments for Strand and other grenade options is less time-consuming than it was for Stasis during Beyond Light. The first step to unlocking these abilities is to gather Strand Meditations. Fortunately, Strand Meditations are easy to come by. Players can obtain them by completing any activity in Neomuna, including public events, patrols, and terminal overloads. They can also get a weekly bonus of Strand Meditations by completing the weekly reputation challenge with Nimbus. Additionally, players can get a one-time bonus by completing the campaign on legendary difficulty.

Players can also acquire Strand Meditations by using Strand itself once it is unlocked and getting kills with abilities. Each ability kill has a chance of dropping a Strand Meditation that can be picked up. These meditations will look like glowing green triangles when they drop, so players should keep an eye out for them. This method for getting Strand Meditations can be done anywhere in the game, not just in Neomuna.

Once players have gathered enough Strand Meditations, they can use them to unlock new abilities and fragments for Strand. To do this, they should go to the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. Interacting with this space will bring up a menu for unlocking Strand fragments and abilities. While additional grenade options are relatively cheap, fragments are significantly more expensive. Each fragment will cost 200 Strand Meditations.

It’s important to keep in mind that not all fragments are currently available. One batch of fragments is time-gated until the second week of the Season of Defiance begins on March 7th. The second batch of fragments cannot be obtained until the world’s first completion of The Root of Nightmares raid, which will unlock on March 10th. Once one group of players clears the raid, the fragments will unlock for all players.

In conclusion, Strand Meditations are a new item that players can obtain in Destiny 2 to unlock new abilities and fragments for the Strand subclass. Players can obtain Strand Meditations by completing any activity in Neomuna, using Strand to get kills with abilities, and completing the weekly reputation challenge with Nimbus. Once enough meditations are gathered, players can use them to unlock new abilities and fragments at the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes. It’s important to keep in mind that not all fragments are currently available and some are time-gated.