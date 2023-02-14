How To Complete Spot Removal Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, an upcoming role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, offers players a chance to explore the Forbidden Forest, a dangerous location that is off-limits to Hogwarts students in the books. One of the side quests in the game, called “Spot Removal,” requires players to collect five Bubotubers and return them to a Hufflepuff student named Sacharissa Tugwood.

To start the quest, players must speak to Sacharissa Tugwood, who can be found near the entrance to the Forbidden Forest. She will explain that she needs the Bubotubers to make a healing potion for a sick friend. The Bubotubers are scattered around the marked area on the map, which can be highlighted with the Revelio spell.

The first three Bubotubers can be easily picked up while riding a broomstick. Players can find them on the ground or hanging from the trees. The broomstick makes it easier to navigate through the forest and spot the Bubotubers from a distance. However, players should be careful not to crash into any obstacles or enemies, as they can lose health points and fall off the broomstick.

The last two Bubotubers are in a cave guarded by an angry Troll. Players can choose to grab them while flying on the broomstick or on foot, but they will have to avoid the Troll’s attacks. Alternatively, players can take on the Troll and defeat it in combat to access the Bubotubers. The choice of approach will depend on the player’s skills and preferences. If players decide to fight the Troll, they should use spells that are effective against Trolls, such as the Stunning spell or the Expelliarmus spell.

Once players have collected all five Bubotubers, they can return to Sacharissa Tugwood and give them to her. Sacharissa will be grateful and reward the player with either 300 or 500 Galleons, depending on whether they haggle. Players can use the Galleons to buy items from shops in the game or upgrade their spells and abilities. Additionally, players will receive 180 XP, which will help them level up and gain new skills.

As a bonus, players will also receive a cosmetic item called the Bubotuber Harvesting Attire. This item can be equipped in the player’s inventory and used to customize their character’s appearance. The Bubotuber Harvesting Attire is a unique and rare item that can only be obtained by completing the Spot Removal side quest, making it a desirable reward for completionists and collectors.

In conclusion, the Spot Removal side quest in Hogwarts Legacy is a fun and challenging task that requires players to explore the Forbidden Forest and collect Bubotubers. The quest can be completed in various ways, depending on the player’s skills and choices. By completing the quest, players will earn valuable rewards, including Galleons, XP, and a cosmetic item. The Spot Removal quest is just one of the many side quests that players can enjoy in Hogwarts Legacy, making it a game that is sure to provide hours of entertainment and exploration in the Wizarding World.