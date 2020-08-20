How to convert mp4 to mp3 – just 3 steps by using UniConverter

Many times the favorite song or a music file that you are looking for is available in a video format and when you store these files just for the audio purpose they occupy a lot of space being a video format. In such a situation an ideal solution would be to convert your MP4 ( or any other video file) to an audio MP3 format. Moreover, when you like the background music of any video file, it can be extracted and used as background audio for your choice of a video file. To get these tasks done a professional software is needed and here we suggest Wondershare UniConverter for the same.

Part 1: Need for MP4 to MP3 conversion software

When the background score of any video attracts you and you want to personalize your video using the music, you need a tool that can help you extract the audio from the video file. Several audio players do not support playing your video formats and even in such situations, the audio file needs to be extracted. To look after these and other such similar tasks, a good video to audio conversion tool. Learn more about how to convert itunes to mp3.

Wondershare UniConverter is an excellent tool for converting videos to an audio format. All major audio and video formats for the conversion are supported by the software and the process is quick and simple. You can choose the audio file quality as required and can also customize other parameters like channels, bit rate, and others. Wondershare also supports a wide range of editing tools for customization. Using the software multiple audios, as well as video files, can be merged into a single file. If required you can also cut and trim the portion of the video that is not required. Other editing features include crop, adding effects, adding watermark, adjusting volume, and more.

Part 2: Using Wondershare UniConverter for converting MP4 to MP3

The process of converting video to an audio file using Wondershare UniConverter is quick and hassle-free and below listed are the steps for the same.

Step 1: Launch Wondershare and load videos to be converted

Open the installed Wondershare software on your system and from the main interface choose the Video Converter option. To browse and load the videos from your system click on the + sign or the button. Multiple files for batch processing can also be added.

Step 2: Choose the audio output format

Expand the drop-down menu at the Output Format tab at the bottom of the interface and from the Audio tab select the preferred format and also the file quality.

Step 3: Convert Video to Audio

Choose the system location to save the converted file at the File Location tab. Enable the toggle at the High-Speed Conversion on the top-right corner to speed up the conversion task. Clicking on the Convert button will start the conversion process and for batch processing click on the Start All button.

The converted files on the interface can be checked from the Finished tab.

Several editing features like crop, trim, effects, watermark, merging, and others are also supported by the Wondershare software. These features can be processed using the icons under the added thumbnail image. To merge multiple files, you can enable the Merge All Files option at the bottom of the Video Converter main interface.

Part 3: More about Wondershare UniConverter

With over 10 years of experience in conversion and video-related functions, Wondershare UniConverter is among the best tools in its category. The software is paid but there is a free trial version that can be downloaded to get the experience of the software and its functions before you register for the one. The software can be quickly downloaded on all the latest versions of Windows and Mac systems.

There is also an online version of the software that works from your browser interface and requires no software download or installation. For basic functions supporting commonly used formats, the online version is a decent alternative. You can add video files from your system and convert them to all popular audio formats using the software. The processed files through an online tool can be downloaded to the local system or can also be saved directly to the Dropbox.

The talented team at the Wondershare software works to implement the latest technology to improve the functioning as well as user-experience with the tool. Now there is also a Facebook page of the software where you can post your queries or any other software related issues and the support team will get back to you within an hour. The latest updates and offers are also informed by the Wondershare team through their Facebook page.

So use Wondershare for all types of video conversion and other requirements.