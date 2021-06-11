How to correct your details on Covid-19 vaccination certificate

After the outbreak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, multitudes of people went to get vaccinated against the virus. However, in the rush, it might be possible that on some vaccination certificates, a mistake may have occurred. Many people noticed that either their name, date of birth, or gender had been recorded incorrectly on their Covid-19 vaccination certificates. However, there is no need to worry, as there is some good news for you!

The CoWIN website is now allowing people to make the required corrections on their certificates if any inadvertent errors have presented themselves. You will be able to raise a request and make corrections to your vaccination certificate by using the official CoWIN website. However, it is important to note that corrections can only be made for your name, date of birth, or gender. Unfortunately, no other requests will be entertained.

This is a step-by-step guide on how to raise a request to make a correction on your Covid-19 vaccination certificate.