Lea Michele joins TikTok, recreates viral ‘Funny Girl’ video

It looks like TikTok is the ideal location for humans battling boredom. With the growing popularity of the app, more and more individuals are joining the TikTok bandwagon. Recently, Broadway star Lea Michele made her TikTok debut and fans are thrilled. Michele tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is in quarantine. However, she wasn’t ready to spend long hours staring at the wall. Instead, she decided it was the right time to begin her TikTok journey. Michele started her account on Saturday and already we can see her poking fun at a dramatic recreation of her performance on Broadway’s Funny Girl. Michele added a personal touch of her own making it all the more interesting and entertaining. Read along to know more.

TikTok’s popularity and fame don’t have to be specifically stressed. The number of users and the millions of videos speak for themselves. TikTok’s reputation is not limited to the common people. Even celebrities find boredom-repelling qualities in this app. Recently, Lea Michele, the famous Broadway star decided to launch her TikTok account with her own version of the dramatic recreation of her performance on Broadway’s Funny Girl. Popular opinion says that Michele completely nailed it.

The original TikTok video was created by Javi Rodriguez, and it featured a Lea Michele impersonation on the opening night of Funny Girl which most users found to be pretty accurate, “As someone who just saw the show tonight, I can say with 100 percent certainty that this is what happened,” a user commented.

At the moment, Lea Michele is taking a 10-day break from her role as Fanny Brice in the broadway revival show. Michele treated her fans to a rare surprise as she did her own take of the “Don’t Rain on My Parade” entrance on TikTok. And it looks like her personal touch worked wonders with at least some of the fans. Let us take a look at Lea Michele’s very first TikTok video.