Another milestone for AI was achieved last week as Open AI announced that companies and entrepreneurs will now be able to create their very own custom Chatbots or what they are calling GPTs for specified functions specifically tailored to their personal and business needs.

The revelations were made in a first-of-its-kind developers’ conference, Dev Day, that happened in San Francisco last week. Besides presenting the benefits of customized GPTs, the presentation also focused on the utility of an in-house store, where users now will be able to purchase customized GPTs.

What’s more, Open AI has disrupted the AI Chatbot market where, through the use of their builder functionalities, anyone can become a Chatbot developer without any preexisting technical knowledge of AI, machine learning, and neural networks. All you need is basic knowledge of your use case scenario and the builder functionality will create the Chatbot for you.

Wait. It does not end here. The best part is that if your Chatbot turns out to be useful to a wide variety of users then they can purchase it directly from the Open AI stores and the proceeds will go right into your pocket depending upon the popularity of your Chatbot. Talk about drenching an already saturated market where a generative AI-based tool is produced on a daily basis.

Rationale Behind Creating Custom GPTs

The main idea behind creating personalized Chatbots is to form specialized models that can expertly address specific issues, problems, and tasks that a general-purpose ChatGPT model fails to address convincingly without understanding the entire scope of the problem with all its variables.

As fun and amazing as the ChatGPT experience has been since its launch, we have to admit that even GPT-4 is not specific enough to solve complex issues and concerns that require both specialized and intuitive knowledge to reach the root of the problem. It still necessitates the frequent use of prompt engineering techniques to generate the best responses we are looking for.

However, this would change with custom GPTs that would serve one purpose and one purpose only, the one they are created for. How so? Well, besides having the full power of GPT-4 and real-time Bing search, you will now be able to build the knowledgebase of your bot to narrow its focus that you previously used to do through prompt engineering.

What Open AI is trying to do here is make the GPT experience more user and scenario-focused to remove the complexities of prompt engineering and technical restraints while punching the competition right in the face and laughing while doing it.

What Kind of GPTs You Can Create?

There is no limit to what you can build using the new features, the only thing that may be stopping you is your imagination. From building your personal entrepreneurial assistant that can aptly guide your business strategy to developing a creative writing coach that can provide valuable and intellectually grounded feedback on your work, the possibilities are simply limitless.

What’s more insane is the sheer immensity of the advantage it provides to individual and enterprise users who will be using this functionality while those who won’t adapt will only suffer in the long-term. So, if you are one of those who is still new to ChatGPT Plus then we would advise you to try out the new functionality just for fun until that business idea or creative mojo grows on you.

How to Create Custom GPTs Using ChatGPT?

Although Sam Altman gave a brief yet powerful presentation on how we can go about building a very basic iteration of custom GPTs, however, for some of you who missed the iconic presentation, here is a step-by-step guide for creating the perfect custom GPTs.

1. Accessing the Feature

Accessing the unique feature is quite simple, all you need is a ChatGPT Plus and a reliable internet connection and you are good to go. So, if you don’t have a Plus account, upgrade it today to get complete access to all the new and amazing features.

2. Opening the GPT Builder

Open the left-hand menu and click on Explore then go to “Under My GPTs” heading and click “Create a GPT”.

This will allow you to enter the ChatGPT Builder screen, where the left screen is for creating and refining your GPT, while the right is for testing it.

3. Using the GPT Builder

You have to start by typing the kind of GPT you want to create on the left-hand screen. For instance, “I want to create an entrepreneurial assistant that specializes in SEO”.

Next, you hit enter, and the GPT builder will present a bunch of questions to remove all sorts of ambiguity and make its functions much clearer.

The first one is pretty obvious; you have to pick or select a name and profile picture for the new GPT.

The next series of questions focus on custom instructions, situation management, and tonal semantics. These are by far the most important as they will determine the overall and experience functionality of the new GPT bot.

After twenty-something questions, you will notice that the screen has changed to the custom name and icon with suggested questions.

You can finally start using and customizing your new GPT bot.

4. Using the Paperclip Icon

At any point in the creation process, you can use the “Paperclip Icon” to drop images, style guides, and documents to build context and knowledgebase of your bot. The specific context will allow it to provide better outcomes and deliverables.

5. How to Test Your Customized GPT

Run a series of questions and scenarios to see whether they are useful

If they are not working for you. You can again move to the left panel and change the behavior of your bot until you get it right

It’s an iterative process and you may not get the perfect bot on your dream bot on your first attempt. So, your goal should be to keep on adding new behaviors and functionalities as you start your journey while not overdoing it.

Final Thoughts

We always dreamt of the world at the palm of our hands. With GPTs, this dream is slowly becoming a reality. Just imagine a custom bot where all the knowledge of quantum mechanics or string theory can be added and you can converse and generate new ideas off it. Similarly, imagine medical professionals using tailored GPT for diagnostic purposes. The possibilities simply baffle the limits of the human mind.

For entrepreneurs and enterprises, this is an unmissable opportunity that can help them accelerate growth like never before.