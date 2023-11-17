Looking to upgrade your computer peripherals? Here, we have covered you with an amazing deal that has been under the spotlight for a long time. It is none other than the best-selling monitor, which is, in fact, the suitable budget-friendly alternative to the expensive Apple Studio Display; it’s none other than the new LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B monitor, which is now selling for a huge discount, thanks to the ongoing Black Friday Sale 2023.

To give you a glimpse about this new LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B monitor, the only complaint you will have about this monitor is the complicated model name of this monitor.

Besides that, the monitor has great features, from having a 5K panel on the front side to even a high resolution and color-accurate display, which is studio-graded.

And you get all of these for a massive discount for a very low price, which, in comparison to the famous Apple Studio Display, there is a huge price gap.

Black Friday Deals – LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B Monitor Selling for the Lowest Price

Original Price: $969

$969 B&H Black Friday Deal Price: $819.99

$819.99 Retailer: B&H

LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B monitor comes with a great set of features out of the box, and when it comes to brand value, LG has always been among the leading companies who have led the entire lineup of premium TVs and gaming monitors, too.

It is the same for this monitor, too. Talking about the pricing side of the LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B monitor, the pricing of this monitor is set around $819.99, which has been set after a price slash of $150, perhaps making it 40% cheaper over the expensive and flagship premium Apple Studio Display.

That was about the price! Are you still wondering whether you should go with this studio-grade display? Well, this display is the right choice for you to go with. Let’s now look into the display’s specifications side, after which you can take a final call on whether you should buy this display.

LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B Monitor – Specification and Features

Talking about the specification and feature side of this LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B monitor, this monitor comes with a great set of features on the hardware side.

When it comes to choosing the right monitor, the display is among the important factors to be considered, so first, let’s start with the display specs of this monitor.

On the front side, this LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B monitor comes with a 27-inch spread display across a 16:9 ratio and offers a peak resolution of 5K. It’s an IPS panel, too.

The monitor also offers an 1100:1 static contrast ratio, which can get bright up to 500 nits and supports around 1.07 billion colors.

The monitor also provides 14ms Response Time (GtG) and comes with 178-degree Viewing Angles to offer better responses for gamers. However, the only disadvantage is that this monitor only has a 60Hz Refresh Rate.

That was about the display, and this monitor also comes with a great set of hardware and ports.

The 5K premium monitor also comes with a Thunderbolt 3 port and USB Type-C port. Thunderbolt 3 port offers both supporting data, power, and even video.

The Thunderbolt 3 offers a faster transfer rate of 40GB/s, whereas the USB 3.1 connector offers 10GB/s transfer speed. Above this, you also get the support for Dual-Bandwidth DisplayPort, which allows you to connect to two monitors and use them simultaneously.

You also get a Vesa Mount, which gives you more flexibility in adjusting the monitor at your convenience, and for the users who don’t have a speaker system or webcam, here you get that, too.

Is LG UltraFine Good?

LG UltraFine 27MD5KLB-B monitor has excellent features that offer amazing color reproduction of the box and a peak resolution of 5K, too. This display is a perfect choice for you as an alternative to the Apple Studio Display.