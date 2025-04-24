Vampires, no matter how cool they appear in games or in movies, may not be the best way to go about things especially when you are inside the game and trying to protect yourself. Therefore, in this guide, we will discuss how one can cure vampirism in Oblivion. More so, we shall discuss what vampirism is in the first place and how it goes about in the game. Let us begin with the guide and try to understand.

What is vampirism in Oblivion?

In The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, vampirism is a disease called Porphyric Hemophilia that, if left untreated for three in-game days and a subsequent rest, transforms your character into a vampire. Now it does have its perks and people sometimes do it deliberately to have certain powers. It happens in four stages with different percentages of impact on the player, but then a person totally transforms into a vampire.

How can one treat Vampirism in Oblivion?

If somebody is on the ladder of becoming a vampire, then these are the cures that they can do for it. It will help!

If you’ve been recently bitten by a vampire and have contracted Porphyric Hemophilia but haven’t slept for three days yet, you can easily treat it like any other disease. It is slightly simpler in that case and won’t be as much of a problem.

The first thing is to go for a Cure Disease Potion. These can be purchased from alchemy shops or found as loot.

Other than that, if you have access to Restoration magic, you can cast a Cure Disease spell to treat yourself.

If you don’t want to go through with that, then you can try eating certain medicinal things. Both Mandrake Root and Shepherd’s Pie have the property of curing diseases.

And of course, as the OG move, praying can always help. Activating a Wayshrine found along roads or the altar in a Chapel will cure any diseases you have.

That can be done if you are somewhere in the middle of becoming a vampire. But if you have fully grown into a vampire or are almost there, then treating it takes something more and different. Let us have a look!

As the first move, you can go and seek out Count Hassildor in Skingrad. He can be found in the Castle of Skingrad.

You can also go with the Vampire Cure quest. You’ll have to look for the witch named – Melisande who probably knows the cure for the problem. She lives in the Bloody Hand Cave and you have to fight your way through as it is guarded by trolls.

Now find the Grand Soul Gem which she will ask you to bring. The quest of ‘Azura’s Star’ has to be taken up to find that.

Now gather the remaining ingredients for the potion that you are asked to on the screen.

You will return to Melisande and receive the cure.

And that is how you can treat vampirism in every stage in Oblivion. It can be an exhilarating task, but worth it.