Venturing into the shadowy corners of Cyrodiil in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion often leads to eerie encounters with ghosts. These spectral adversaries, while ethereal in form, pose tangible threats to unprepared adventurers. Understanding their nature and vulnerabilities is crucial for survival.

Ghosts in Oblivion are not mere apparitions; they are formidable foes with specific resistances. They are immune to:

Normal Weapons : Standard iron or steel weapons are ineffective.

Frost and Poison : Their spectral form shrugs off these elemental attacks.

Silence Effects : Their magical attacks remain unaffected by silence spells.

These resistances necessitate specialized strategies to confront them effectively.

Weaponry That Works

To harm these ethereal entities, you must equip yourself with weapons that bypass their immunities:

Silver Weapons : Readily available and effective, silver swords and arrows can damage ghosts.

Daedric and Dremora Weapons : These powerful weapons, though rarer, are also effective.

Enchanted Weapons : Any weapon imbued with magical effects, regardless of the enchantment type, can harm ghosts.

Notably, even if a weapon’s enchantment is depleted, it retains its effectiveness against ghosts due to its magical nature.

Magical Offensives

Magic users have an advantage when facing ghosts. Offensive spells, particularly those dealing fire or shock damage, can bypass a ghost’s resistances. Additionally, spells that turn undead can cause ghosts to flee, providing strategic advantages during combat.

Hand-to-Hand Combat

While unconventional, hand-to-hand combat can be effective against ghosts. Once your hand-to-hand skill reaches level 50, your unarmed attacks can bypass a ghost’s resistance to normal weapons. This method requires significant skill investment but offers a unique combat approach.

Facing Stronger Specters

As you progress, you’ll encounter more formidable spectral foes:

Ancient Ghosts : These variants possess greater health and more potent magical attacks.

Wraiths : More powerful than standard ghosts, wraiths can wield weapons and cast advanced spells. They share similar resistances, necessitating the same combat strategies.

Strategic Combat Tips