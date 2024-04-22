Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide introduces a slew of fresh challenges for gamers, featuring new locales, gear, and formidable bosses. Amidst the thrill of clashing with Leviathan, players must first navigate through the mystical realm of Mysidia, encountering the daunting Aire Of Hours dungeon. At its zenith lies the Timekeeper, a guardian appointed by Shiva herself, standing sentinel over the spell that binds Leviathan. Defeating the Timekeeper is pivotal to progressing in the game. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to triumph over this formidable foe.

Phase 1: the Basics

The initial encounter with the Timekeeper unfolds gradually, with the boss alternating between three primary weapons: the Sword, Hammer, and Spear. During this phase, Timekeeper executes three-hit combos with the sword and hammer, leaving brief openings for counterattacks. Players can capitalize on these windows by executing perfect dodges or leveraging Phoenix Shift, a crucial ability provided by the equipped Eikon, Phoenix.

When wielding the spear, Timekeeper takes to the air, unleashing a devastating ice slam that scatters icy projectiles. While evading the onslaught is advisable, the immediate vicinity of Timekeeper remains safe from the subsequent burst of ice. Players adept at maneuvering can exploit this opportunity to land strategic blows.

Phase 2: Escalating Threats

Phase 2 commences with the emergence of an ice crown around Timekeeper, signaling a shift in tactics. Now more agile and aggressive, Timekeeper unveils new weapons and enhanced attacks. Circular ice projectiles assail players, necessitating swift dodges or perfect counters to evade harm.

The spear’s repertoire expands to include a lunging maneuver culminating in a sweeping ice beam. Sidestepping the onslaught while retaliating during the casting phase presents an opportune moment to inflict substantial damage. Meanwhile, the hammer’s strikes trigger expansive area-of-effect ice attacks, compelling players to retreat from the danger zone.

A notable addition to this phase is the Flash Freeze ability, which encases the entire party in ice, setting the stage for Timekeeper’s next onslaught. Timely dodges or adept employment of defensive maneuvers like Titan’s block offer viable means of survival amidst the onslaught.

Phase 3: Unleashing Frozen Arsenal

With the onset of Frozen Arsenal, Timekeeper undergoes another transformation, intensifying its assault with a relentless barrage of attacks. As spears rain down upon the battlefield, players must swiftly transition to Phoenix and utilize Phoenix Shift to evade the impending onslaught. Prioritize evasion over counterattacks during this phase, allowing cooldowns to reset.

Following Frozen Arsenal, the Immortal Order ability summons a flurry of swords targeting Clive’s position. Evading in any direction ensures survival as players brace for the culmination of Phase 3. Oathkeeper mirrors Phase 2’s attacks but with reduced intervals between combos. The climax of this phase, Final Oath, mirrors Frozen Arsenal’s ferocity, demanding players to persevere through the onslaught while seizing every opportunity to retaliate.

Strategy and Tips:

Patience is Key: Timekeeper’s phases demand strategic adaptation and patience. Prioritize survival over aggression, exploiting openings to chip away at its health.

Utilize Eikons: Equipping Phoenix as an Eikon offers invaluable abilities like Phoenix Shift, instrumental in evading Timekeeper’s devastating attacks.

Master Dodging: Perfecting dodge timings is essential for survival. Practice evasive maneuvers to minimize damage and capitalize on openings.

Stay Vigilant: Keep a keen eye on Timekeeper’s movements and attack patterns. Anticipate its actions to preemptively dodge or counterattack.

Team Coordination: Coordinate with allies to maximize efficiency. Communication and synergy are paramount for overcoming Timekeeper’s relentless assault.

By mastering these strategies and honing your combat prowess, you’ll be well-equipped to vanquish the Timekeeper and pave the way for Clive’s triumphant confrontation with Leviathan in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide. Embark on this epic journey, and may victory be yours!