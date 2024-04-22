The Gloves of the Automaton are a sought-after piece of gear in Baldur’s Gate 3. These gloves offer significant advantages in battles, making them highly desirable for any adventurer. If you’re eager to add these powerful gauntlets to your arsenal, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to obtain them.

Understanding the Gloves of the Automaton

Before diving into the acquisition process, let’s take a closer look at what makes the Gloves of the Automaton so special. These rare-quality gloves provide more than just a boost to your character’s defense. They offer two key benefits:

Strength Boost: Equipping the Gloves of the Automaton grants a +1 bonus to Strength Saving Throws. While this might not seem like a game-changer at first, it can be incredibly useful during combat situations where strength plays a crucial role. Circuitry Interface: The standout feature of these gloves is the Circuitry Interface, which allows the player to activate a special action during combat. By using this Class Action, players gain advantages such as increased Attack Rolls and resistance to Lightning damage for a set duration. This unique ability can turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Steps to Obtain the Gloves of the Automaton

Acquiring the Gloves of the Automaton isn’t a straightforward task. It requires patience, perseverance, and a willingness to undertake various challenges. Follow these steps to unlock the option to purchase these coveted gloves:

Rescue Barcus Wroot from the Windmill: In Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll encounter Barcus Wroot, a gnome in distress near the Blighted Village. He’s trapped by goblins atop a windmill, and your task is to free him. Whether through negotiation or combat, liberate Barcus from his precarious situation by disabling the windmill’s brake and untieing him. Rescue the Gnomes from Grymforge: Barcus reappears later in Grymforge, enslaved by Duergar alongside other gnomes. Navigate through this treacherous dungeon, facing challenges and foes along the way. When given the choice, opt to rescue the gnomes rather than siding with the Absolute. Recruit Barcus to Join The Camp: After his liberation, Barcus will offer to join your camp. While he won’t become a playable companion, he’ll remain a friendly presence, expressing his desire to journey to Moonrise Towers in search of his missing friend. Find Barcus at the Last Light Inn: Progress through Act 2 until you reach the Last Light Inn in the Underdark. Here, Barcus transforms into an active merchant, offering various items for trade, including the Gloves of the Automaton. Purchase or Steal the Gloves: Finally, it’s time to secure the Gloves of the Automaton from Barcus Wroot. You have two options: either purchase them outright for 899 gold or attempt a daring pickpocketing maneuver. Be warned, the latter option requires a challenging Sleight of Hand skill check, so proceed with caution.

The Gloves of the Automaton are a valuable asset in Baldur’s Gate 3, offering both practical benefits and a unique combat advantage. While obtaining them may pose challenges, the rewards far outweigh the effort. Follow the steps outlined in this guide, and soon you’ll wield the power of these remarkable gauntlets in your adventures throughout the realms of Baldur’s Gate 3.