Teaser reveals material & tech behind ZTE Axon 30’s under display camera tech

ZTE worked on its smartphone camera second-generation – ZTE Axon 30 as Axon 20 5G’s replacement. The company has now formally announced its entry in its Chinese home market in the near future. In the run-up to the debut, the company began tapping the next phone. Today, we published a new Weibo teaser poster that gives specifics on the building material and technologies employed by the telephone.

Materials and technologies utilized by ZTE to implement under-display cameras!

It says that the ZTE Axon 30 has seven high-transmission material layers, three unique technological layers, and delivers better light transmission. Before this, ZTE showed that the smartphone had a refresh rate of 120Hz and a pixel density of 400PPI.

In the recent teaser film, the firm showed the smartphone as a whole with a minimum bezel ration and a greater screen-to-body ratio. The second-generation ZTE camera technology has already been verified, as seen some months ago at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. It is now available.

Over the first generation, this new technology is expected to be improved and improved. ZTE stated that its engineering team had undertaken a hard study to reduce glare and diffraction from material efficiently. The impacts of hazy surfaces are successfully eliminated, the picture is bright, transparent and the exposure is intelligently adjusted.

So yet, little of the phone requirements are known although Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipsets are expected to make it available. The firm may choose another processor. There is a chance. The device’s new MyOS interface is likely to run Android 11.

In the next few days, we anticipate learning more about this smartphone, we will be updating with more information as new stuff becomes available until that, stay tuned to TechStory for more updates.

Other expected specifications for ZTE Axon 30 series

A 4-camera system with 64 MP (wide) + 64 MP (specific) + 8 MP (periscope telephoto) + 64 MP is available on the rear. The Smartphone (ultrawide). There has a front-facing camera of 16 MP (wide).

Fingerprint (optics), accelerometers, gyroscopes, proximity, and compass are all part of the sensors and packaged with an 8 GB, 12 GB, and 16 GB ram with interior storage of 256GB and 1 TB, while Adreno 660 is used for the GPU.

It is powered by a non-removable 4600 mAh Li-ion battery with rapid charging Quick Charge 4 + and 66W. Smartphones are supported with a 5G, a 4G VoLTE, an NFC, a USB Type-C Audio Jack, and a Wi-Fi version 802.11 for b/g/n, a Bluetooth version 5.1 for mass storage.

