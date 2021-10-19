How to delete Facebook Dating profile

Facebook Dating is Facebook’s reaction to location-based dating services like Tinder and Bumble.

Facebook Dating is a digital dating service created by the social media giant. There is presently no web version; it is only available on Android and iOS through the Facebook mobile app.

In May 2018, Facebook introduced the feature at their F8 developer conference. At the conference, the service was not fully introduced, but participants were assured that additional information will be forthcoming shortly. Within a few months following the conference, the functionality was in internal beta testing.

Your name, age, and the sites and organisations you enjoy are all transferred over to help you develop a distinctive dating profile when you establish a Facebook Dating profile.

There’s also an option to seek for users who are momentarily in or out of range, as well as a Lucky Match filter that broadens the search by extending the user’s usual boundaries. Users who have matched can begin a voice conversation.

If you’ve made a Facebook Dating profile, you may wish to delete it at some time. Perhaps you’ve discovered that another dating app suits you better, or perhaps you’ve discovered that dating apps aren’t for you at all — or perhaps the reverse is true, and you’ve met someone special and no longer require the app.

If you wish to remove your Facebook Dating profile for whatever reason, it isn’t too difficult.

This is how you do it.

How to Get Rid of Your Facebook Dating Account

1. On your iPhone or Android device, open the Facebook app.

2. To launch a menu, tap the three horizontal bars in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

3. Scroll down to “Dating” and tap it.

4. Tap the gear symbol in the top-right corner to access the Settings menu.

5. Tap the “General” link on the right at the top of the Settings screen.

6. Select “Delete Profile” from the “Account” menu.

7. Type up a justification for removing your profile if desired, then touch “Next.”

8. Instead of completely deleting your profile, you will be asked to “Take a Break.”

9. Choose “Delete Profile” if you want to fully delete your profile and any data linked with it.

10. Verify that you really want to delete your profile.

Your profile will not be erased if you choose “Take a Break,” so you may preserve any past matches and chats, but it will no longer be accessible on the app. At any moment, you can disable this feature and restore full functionality to your account.