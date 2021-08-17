How to Develop an Open Source Education Management System

Today, facilities in all spheres use modern technologies to their advantage. They allow us to automate certain processes, enhance efficiency, improve working conditions, and so on. And education is greatly impacted by all the innovative tech too. Just look at how distance learning has become.

The best way to make your education efficient and productive is to use an education management system. Such software or web applications are aimed to organize the whole studying process. They have a lot of features and tools, all of which help students to absorb information in a more productive and convenient way.

Speaking about students, they’re not the only people who use such systems. Such software is also very popular among businesses who need to train their employees or individual entrepreneurs who want to learn. Here’s a list of the main types of educational systems:

Free (open-source) – Cost nothing. Most of them are open-source, which allows users to customize them to fit any of their needs. Of course, they don’t always provide as high quality as paid ones.

Commercial – Single Purchase/Subscription fee-based. They offer the best quality and decent support, as well as a large number of available courses.

Individual – As the name suggests, they’re made exclusively for individuals or very small companies. In most cases, they allow users to easily add, change and adjust the content.

Enterprise – These are educational apps for businesses that need to train their workers. They include specialized courses, tons of features, and very good scalability.

Software as a service – Cloud-based educational systems. These are the most popular ones on the market

So, now that we know all the basics of educational systems and the differences between their types, it’s time to learn how to develop them.

Project Plan

Experienced developers know – every project must start with a plan. This helps to outline the general look of the application, its main features, the goals of the project, and basically everything that will be included in it.

The plan allows you to understand how particular parts of the system will work, what it will provide, where it will be located, and for what reason. The comprehension of all these aspects gives you an opportunity to simply follow the steps, without having to guess what to do next.

Also, most of the processes in development can be done only with certain algorithms. So, having a plan is a must, as it not only makes the whole development efficient and convenient but also eliminates potential pauses and failures. Also, don’t forget that you’re creating open-source software, which may require additional steps in the plan. For example, making it more upgradable or available to third-party integrations.

Main Features and Design

Now that you know the general look of the future application, it’s time to make it more precise with technical information. Firstly, take the list of the main features, and define them to the smallest details. This will help to understand how to write code for them in the future, and if it’s even possible to implement them.

Usually, in education management systems, the core features are:

Course Management

Group(Team) Management

Monitoring and Reports

Comprehension Tests (Quizzes)

Notifications/Announcements/Reminders

User/Admin Roles and Permissions

Come up with the design of the application. Of course, this can be done by hiring professional graphic and UI/UX designers. They will provide you with a detailed look at every part of the application. But most importantly, they will make sure that everything looks appealing to the users, not only in terms of color palette, icons, and such but also in terms of interface and accessibility.

Create a document where all the technical specifications will be included. It will be of great use not only to your developers but also in the future paperwork.

Development

Now, it’s time to write the code for the application. Stick to the plan step-by-step and keep in mind the open-source aspect. The code must be readable for anyone who’s going to peek into it. Don’t neglect the importance of commentaries in the code. And don’t forget about optimization.

Educational programs may require a lot of resources, depending on the size and quantity of their courses. So, it’s better to make sure it runs smoothly. Also, development can be outsourced to professional companies.

Release and Market

After the system itself is ready, it’s only a matter of releasing it and marketing it to the customers. The best option is to create a marketing strategy at the very beginning, of course, but after the app is ready, it may require some changes. Keep in mind – a successful marketing company always starts before the release, usually in a month.

Hire professional marketers or learn the techniques yourself. Doesn’t matter which way you do it, just remember to use all the modern algorithms and technologies to maximize efficiency.

Feedback and Support

Keep supporting your product as long as you can. Or as long as it’s profitable or useful for society, in case you’re in a non-profit organization. Open-source software usually receives a ton of feedback, and users tend to make changes and fix themselves. This is really helpful, especially in the first months after the release.

And considering that we’re talking about educational systems, there will be a lot of things that can be only improved through feedback. So, read all the reviews and reports, and use the help of people who are willing to improve your application.

Final Words

Congratulations, now you know how to create an open-source development system. The algorithm looks pretty simple, but be prepared for challenges at every step. Even with a plan, there will need to be some minor changes and adjustments. But don’t give up no matter what, as educational systems are very important, and you will see the impact of them as our technologies progress.