Revolutionizing EVs: Massive Lithium Found in McDermitt Caldera Sparks Supply Revolution

In an unprecedented revelation that might redefine the global lithium scenario, recent studies have identified a colossal lithium reserve at the junction of Nevada and Oregon. This remarkable find called McDermitt Caldera, is estimated to contain between 20 to 40 million tonnes of lithium metal. This discovery can have far-reaching implications for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and beyond.

Geologist Anouk Borst from KU Leuven University sees the deposit as a significant shift, ready to alter lithium market dynamics comprehensively. This discovery may affect global lithium prices, bolster supply assurance, and could even change the power dynamics within the EV sector.

A fresh on-site examination showcased the unique attributes of this lithium-abundant treasure. This significant source is recognized as an atypical claystone dominated by illite, boasting a lithium concentration of 20 to 40 million tonnes within the volcanic crater. This concentration surpasses the usual lithium amount found in prevalent magnesium smectite clay minerals. After the study’s release, Lithium Americas, which operates the Thacker Pass lithium mine within the McDermitt Caldera, saw its shares jump by 7%, followed by another 4% rise the subsequent day. However, the economic feasibility of mining this colossal deposit remains uncertain

How was this formed?

Around 16.4 million years ago, the McDermitt Caldera was formed by a massive eruption expelling 1000km³ of magma. This eruption created ignimbrite, a crystalline volcanic rock. Over time, this ignimbrite weathered, producing lithium-rich particles. After the caldera’s formation, a lake formed within it, lasting for hundreds of thousands of years. During this time, sediments at the lake’s bottom underwent a complex transformation. Subsequent volcanic activity exposed these sediments to a hot, alkaline brine rich in lithium and potassium. This led to the development of a 40-meter thick layer of illite claystone.

Geologist Thomas Benson and his team propose that this hydrothermal alteration process, occurring in the southern part of the crater known as Thacker Pass, yielded a claystone exceptionally enriched in lithium. This layer represents a multi-step transformation from lithium-bearing smectite to illite, effectively preserving the clay’s lithium content near the surface. The unique geological history of the McDermitt Caldera will have significant implications for lithium resource exploration and extraction in the region.

The way forward

The United States has long sought additional lithium deposits to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle batteries. This discovery relieves industry concerns about supply shortages and raises hopes for a more reliable domestic lithium supply. For instance, during the recent supply shortages, EV manufacturers like Tesla faced production bottlenecks due to insufficient lithium availability. It impacted their ability to meet consumer demand and emphasized the critical need for diversifying lithium sources within the country.

Looking ahead, Lithium Americas Corporation anticipates commencing mining operations in 2026. The extraction process involves removing clay with water, followed by the separation of small lithium-bearing grains from larger minerals through centrifugation. The subsequent leaching process using sulfuric acid aims to extract the lithium efficiently and sustainably.

In conclusion, the monumental lithium deposit unearthed in the Nevada-Oregon border region holds immense promise for the electric vehicle industry. As the world continues its shift toward clean and sustainable transportation, the availability of a substantial domestic lithium source could play a pivotal role in meeting the soaring demand for electric vehicle batteries and ushering in a new era of green mobility.