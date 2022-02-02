How to disable notifications from iPhone’s shortcuts app

Shortcuts (formerly Workflow) is an Apple visual scripting application that is available on the iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS operating systems. DeskConnect, Inc. (Ari Weinstein, Conrad Kramer, Veeral Patel, and Nick Frey) created it for the MHacks Winter 2014 competition and won first place for Best iOS App. Users can use the app to create macros that will perform specific tasks on their device. The user can create these task sequences and share them online via iCloud. A selection of curated shortcuts are also available for download from the integrated Gallery.

Shortcuts are manually activated via the app, shortcut widgets, the share sheet, and Siri. They can also be programmed to activate based on an event, such as the time of day, leaving a specific location, or opening an app.

If you use the iOS Shortcuts app on your iPhone or iPad to create custom shortcuts for apps or automate actions, you may have found the notifications that accompany the automated tasks annoying. The notifications are useful in informing you that an automated task is running, so you don’t have to wonder why your Apple Watch or phone is acting strangely. However, if you have set up more than one or two automated tasks, you may become overwhelmed by the notifications. You can, however, disable the automated task running notification in a few easy steps.

It is important to note that you must have recently received an automated task notification. Now, open the Settings app on your iOS device and scroll down to “Screen Time.”

The following screen will display your screen usage patterns. Locate and select the ‘See All Activity’ option.

Scroll down to the Notifications section and select “Show More.”

This screen displays notifications received from various apps over the course of the week.

Look for the Shortcuts app in the app list below. If you can’t find it, try using the arrow icon on the left top to navigate to the previous week.

From the list, select the “Shortcuts” app.

The next screen will display a toggle switch for Allow Notifications. Disable

Notifications that an automated task is running will no longer bother you. However, temporary banner notifications for Siri Shortcuts such as progress bars and other prompts will continue to appear, but they will no longer appear in your Notification Centre.