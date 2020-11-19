How to do real estate marketing: traditional and digital

To sell real estate you have to reach many people so that they see your ads and are interested in your services. That is why all real estate companies start from the base of the publication in real estate portals, but the portals is only one means of the many that there are.

Understanding real estate marketing will give you a much better chance of getting more clients through other means of communication.

But you are not only in the real estate industry,

You have a lot of competition and to reach the maximum number of people possible you have to stand out, innovate and be different.

For this you have to define very well what your marketing strategies are going to be to achieve it.

Is marketing the same as branding?

Let’s start at the beginning. Branding and marketing terms are continually confused . And they are not the same.

The branding is who you are. The essence of the brand. They are all the values for which you want customers to recognize you. Why do you do what you do? Apart from wanting money, why do you sell real estate?

The marketing are strategies to communicate who you are, that is, to communicate your branding, put another way, marketing is the way you see your customers. It is your public image.

Therefore marketing and branding go hand in hand. Create coherence and a homogeneous image between what you communicate and who you are. At this point, the decoration of the premises such as the website is important.

Currently you have so many media in which to carry out marketing strategies that sometimes it is even a bit overwhelming of all the options that there are: social networks, email campaigns , SMS, videos, posters, magazines …

Knowing how to choose which medium to use is part of the real estate marketing plan and this is a very important step. Not all media work equally well for all marketing campaigns. Depending on the objectives you have with each campaign, you will use an online or offline marketing strategy.

There are more means of communication than you think.

In previous paragraphs I talked about that depending on the objectives you can carry out a marketing campaign or another. Therefore, the first step before doing any marketing campaign is to define the objectives. I give you some examples of objectives:

Capture 4 owners

Get 30 people interested in a property

Sell the property within 3 months.

Get 10 referrals.

These are some examples of objectives, but each real estate is different. Together with your team you will decide what the objectives of the real estate are.

1. Marketing depending on the medium

Once you define the objectives, choose the medium

Internet

Radio

Television

Mouth to mouth

Offline advertising

Press advertising

Telephone advertising

Internet marketing

A lot of money is currently invest in digital marketing. In fact, it is a medium that at the moment is constantly growing compared to the other more traditional marketing media (television, magazines, …)

What marketing strategy can we do on the internet?

1. Social media marketing

Investment in online marketing on social media is up 16% over the previous year. In order of the largest number of users are:

Facebook advertising

Advertising on Youtube

Instagram advertising

Linkedin Advertising

Twitter advertising

2. Email marketing

Email marketing is one of the most effective means of doing email marketing campaigns. To be specific, it is 40% more effective. Within email campaigns we could differentiate two types of emails:

Email campaigns: you send a single email to the client

Drip campaigns : sequence of emails that are sent automatically to potential customers

3. Video Marketing

Video is the favorite medium to consume content. We all watch videos on YouTube because the videos are eye-catching, shocking and it is the most viewed content on the Internet. Within the videos we can add the virtual tours that you use to make the tours of the properties that you have in your portfolio. If you do not know yet how you can make virtual tours I recommend you realistic.

4. Marketing in search engines (SEM and SEO)

We can pay to put ads that appear in the first results of Google and on web pages that allow the insertion of advertising or we can invest time in the creation of content and the one that other websites mention us in their articles (link building) in order to position ourselves accordingly. organic your website in search engines. (SEO)

Content is the king of the internet and in an economic way you can position yourself among the first in Google. If you have a website, it is advisable to have a blog.

Within SEM digital marketing you can run campaigns on Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter … We have created an ebook where we tell you what campaigns you can do and in what media to get the best results. Download your ebook for free.

You can also read our article on how to run a Google Adwords campaign and a Remarketing campaign .

As for Facebook, you can see our webinar on how to run a campaign on the Facebook network in order to attract more traffic to your real estate website.

6. Marketing through other tools

You can invest marketing through specific tools such as WhatsApp, collaboration circles, real estate portals …

Where can you find copyright-free images and videos?

????IMPORTANT. Don’t use non-copyrighted images. You can get penalized, close the web or report yourself.

There are pages from which you can download free images or videos without copyright.

The content is completely free and you can use it as many times as you want.

Images without copyright

Here are my two favorite pages to download images without copyright

Pixabay

Freepick

Videos without copyright

The page that I use the most are:

Videezy

Pixabay aside from images, it also has videos that you can use.

Pexels video

Radio marketing

It is becoming more and more common to listen to podcasts, so it is interesting to invest in an advertising space within the podcast, sponsor a podcast, get interviewed in a podcast or you can even have your own real estate podcast.

Marketing on Television

Although television is losing investment in marketing, it is still a well-known and popular advertising medium. Although advertising on television is focused or can be afforded by large real estate brands.

Word of mouth marketing

This is the most profitable and most effective advertising . It would be the best way to know a real estate. Why?

The first thing a potential client does before acquiring any service is to search for opinions on google or ask their circle of trust. With word of mouth, you will receive more qualified potential clients who trust your real estate services.

Offline marketing

By this advertising I mean all the advertising you can find on the street

Billboards

Showrooms

SMS campaigns: this medium is included in offline advertising because to send an SMS you don’t need an Internet connection. In fact, SMS campaigns are still alive and well and are very effective. You can read more about SMS campaigns here

Events.

Even the visits you make is advertising for the real estate.

Print advertising such as magazines, posters, flayers….

Telephone Marketing

Telemarketing is still an effective marketing method.

When you capture a property you are selling by phone

When you contact potential clients or receive a call from a potential client interested in a property, it is a telephone sale.

For a real estate this type of advertising is essential since many of its actions are carried out with the telephone.

You may also be interested in this guide to attract owners.

2. Marketing based on content

Informative content

Comparative content

Value content

Informative content

The goal of informative content is to educate potential customers.

In this type of content you talk about: the benefits of hiring a real estate agency, what they can achieve with a real estate agency and how a real estate agency works

This type of content is key in the real estate sector, given the misinformation and, perhaps, the intrusion that exists. It is necessary to show transparency and make the potential client see that he needs real estate services to sell or buy a house.

Here you can divide it into two types of informative content:

Real estate information: here you only sell your real estate services

Information about your product : this advertising is focused on selling the properties you have in your portfolio. Although it is the one I least recommend.

If talking about real estate it is also important to convey the vision, mission and values . Really, a real estate agency does not sell houses. The houses are cold, they have 4 walls and furniture. What a real estate agency sells are home experiences.

Coca cola, it is not a soft drink, it is happiness, friendship, a group of threats having a good time.

Comparative content

As its name suggests, comparative content is used to compare some real estate services with others.

It is not a very common practice since comparing is always frowned upon by both the potential client and the competition .

You know what they say “keep your friends close and your enemies even closer”

Furthermore, it is illegal to directly mention the competition.

Value content

It is all the content that solves a problem, doubt, concern or fear of the potential client.

It is content that you know (because you do a study previously) that your potential client searches on Google.

For example: your client searches on Google “how can I sell my house.” Then you have to make content (an article, infographic, video …) about the process of selling the house.

Through valuable content, you also convey transparency and professionalism. You will get the client to trust you and end up contacting you.

Emotional content

Many sales are emotional so resorting to feelings is a common practice. This is what I commented in previous paragraphs, you do not sell a house, you sell a family, a couple, a young man who wants to make a unique and unrepeatable experience independent in his new home.

3. Marketing according to the client

Marketing for individuals is not the same as marketing for companies.

B2B advertising

B2C advertising

C2C Advertising

B2B advertising (business to business): it is advertising focused on other real estate companies. From real estate to real estate. This type of advertising is used, for example, by developers when they look for a real estate agency that will market the properties to them. Or when a real estate agency seeks to collaborate with another real estate agency and launches an email campaign.

C2C advertising (consumer to consumer): the commercialization of a product is made between client and client. For example: when a customer sells a product on a website and another customer buys it.

B2C advertising (business to consumer): this is important to you as a real estate agency commercializes potential customers who are individuals and not companies.

Here you can distinguish two types of potential clients

The owners

Buyers customers

You do not carry out the same strategies for owners that you want to capture as for potential clients who want to buy or rent a house.

It is essential to know your potential client. Since it is not the same to advertise for owners who have their apartment in inheritance to advertise for owners who are a married couple. Nor do you carry out the same advertising for a potential client who wants to rent a house and is 26 years old to a potential client who is looking for a house for sale because it catches him closer to his job.

4. Marketing by location

Here it is divided into:

Local marketing

National marketing

International advertising

The Marketing Local is intended for city dwellers. They are used by real estate agencies that are focused solely on one location.

The Marketing National is focused on achieving an impact, as its states, national name. This type of advertising is used by real estate agencies that have several offices distributed in different points.

The Marketing International is focused to impact potential customers coming from outside. There are no geographical limits, (well, you put them depending on how far you want to go) At this point you have to keep in mind the sociocultural differences of each country since you will not be able to do the same advertising that you do at the national level.

Have you seen how many types of advertising you can do? You have endless means and ways to impact potential clients. It is important that you keep them all in mind and that you carry out a communication strategy to know which one you are going to focus on the most.

To do this, you will have to study before which media have the most impact according to the objective you set for yourself and establish a communication channel. Think about:

What media have the most impact?

What is the objective of the real estate?

How many advertising campaigns are you going to carry out?

Who are they going to target?

What budgets are you going to use?

Personalized marketing

Now that you know all the means that you can use to make marketing strategies, you have to know what personalized marketing is. By applying this strategy in all your campaigns you will get more clients.

In the past, the marketing campaigns that were carried out were campaigns that were going to volume . A message was launched whose objective was simply to reach as many people as possible.

However, marketing has taken a turn and each time what is most sought in each marketing campaign is personalization. If you personalize the message you will get more qualified clients for your real estate.

I imagine that your client portfolio is so large that, obviously, you will not have time to go client by client writing a personalized message. You would lack days in the year to be able to cover that job!

That is why there are segments. Segments is nothing more than a group of people who share the same characteristics. I give you some examples:

Set of owners who currently have their apartment for rent but are selling it now because it is the best time to sell.

Owners who have inherited the apartment, probably at the time of the crisis and now want to put it up for sale.

Users who have subscribed to your blog.

Potential clients with whom you are currently visiting

Potential clients in their 30s and 40s who are married and have children.

Potential clients who are looking for a house with two bedrooms

Potential clients looking for a house for sale with a price lower than € 300,000.

Owners who have been referred by other contacts.

You can make as many segments as you want. Property segments, owners and lawsuits. Then you carry out a personalized marketing campaign on these segments.

Create segments of your client portfolio and start carrying out marketing campaigns.

How to segment your portfolio?

It is very simple, to make these segments you have to know very very well what it is and what your customers are like. It is essential that you sit down and previously analyze your portfolio of properties, clients and owners and make a list of the types of clients you have ever met or the types of clients that are in your area.

Once you have listed all the types of customers you can classify them by groups or segments like the examples I have given you before.

Segment Marketing

The 3 segments that you can use for your marketing campaigns

If you want the easy way to get your target audience and classify your clients / properties by segments, rely on a real estate management tool.

You can find very interesting filters (and that are being very useful to many real estate agencies) such as filters by commercial stage of the client. All clients are divided into 4 stages. The stages correspond to a sales funnel through which the customer always passes before making any type of purchase. The client starts at the contact stage and ends up as earned if he has bought / rented with you or inactive if in the end he has not bought or rented with you.

Once you have defined the segments, the next step you have to do is set a goal for the marketing campaign . What do you require to attain with the marketing campaign? Some of the objectives that you can set are:

More potential buyers

Get exclusives

Loyalty of current customers

Get referrals

Get likes on the Facebook page

These are some examples of objectives. The important thing is that you define the objectives well since then you will have to measure the effectiveness of the campaign. Analyzing the results you will be able to know if the campaign has worked or not.

Finally, you have to think about the medium:

Drip campaign

Campaign by mail

Social networks

Generate magazine

SMS campaign

With us, you will have these media directly integrated into the CRM, which makes its use easier. They have many advantages: you have everything in one place, you can use it unlimitedly and also if it is a drip or email campaign, you will be able to see the results obtained : who has opened the email, who has deleted it or who you have clicked on one of the links there.

You can start creating your segments for your next marketing campaigns today. Start to get results now

Contact at the right time and you will sell more

There are techniques that are applied to marketing to be able to contact interested people at the right time.

It is no longer a matter of just sending the message but of contacting the person at the right time.

For this you can, for example, apply email tracking to your emails.

What is email tracking?

Email tracking consists of knowing what movements people make with the email they send them. Do you open it? Do they eliminate it? Do they click on a link?

Knowing what the behavior of users is will give you clues of:

Who is interested in what you send.

Who does not.

How many people has the mail been sent to

How many people have the mail opened

How many people have clicked

How many people have rejected the mail.

In addition, takes out the percentages and gives you the percentage of the market average. That is, you will be able to see how your emails work compared to the average that there is generally in real estate.

With all this knowledge you will be capable of knowing if your emails work or not. In addition, you will be able to know who to continue contacting or not and discard (not forever) all those people who have rejected the email. You will save time and sell faster.