MeowTalk: Alexa developer develops app to translate cats’ meow

Do you have a pet cat? Do you ever look at it and wonder-What is going on inside their head? Well, we’re sure that you have and if you really have-Oh! Your problem shouldn’t be a problem anymore. A former Amazon Alexa engineer claims to have developed an app that aims to translate your cat’s miaow. Know what your cat is saying with MeowTalks.

‘MeowTalk,’ an app that translates cat sounds, is a pet project for this former Alexa engineer Plenty of technological advances may be regarded as the cat’s meow. Here’s one that claims to actually understand what cats are saying.

Well in case you’re wondering how it works, MeowTalk records the sound and then attempts to identify the meaning. Cat’s meows mean different with different pitch and sound.

The cat’s owner also helps to label the translation, creating a database for the AI software to learn from. Currently, there are only 13 phrases in the app’s vocabulary including: “Feed me!”, “I’m angry!” and “Leave me alone!”

Researches show that unlike us humans, the cats do not share any language.So, instead of a generic database for cat sounds, the app’s translation differs with each individual profile. By recording and labelling sounds, the artificial intelligence and machine-learning software can better understand each individual cat’s voice – the more it’s used, the more accurate it can become.

The end results of this development will lead to develop a smart-collar. The collar will then translate your cat’s miaow instantly, and a human voice would speak through the collar.

Users have different opinion about this app. While some think it is a waste of money-

On the other hand some believe its a fun way to connect with their pet cats. “This will enable them to communicate with their cat, or at least understand their cat’s intent, and build a very important connection”- says a user.

This app is available both on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.