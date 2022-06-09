How to download all files from a Telegram chat?

Suppose you want to transmit a large file such as a film or multiple high-quality illustrations to another person via an instant messaging app, what app you’ll prefer?

Telegram is preferred by millions across the globe, to send messages and large files to other users. It is due to features and tools that telegram provides that other instant messaging apps don’t have for sharing large files. Telegram is the brainchild of two brothers, Nikolai and Pavel Durov. They launched the app in 2013.

In 2021, when WhatsApp decided to make modifications to its privacy policy, there was a panicking situation in the tech world regarding the privacy of WhatsApp data. This panic situation came as a boon to the telegram, as it used a cloud-based storage system for the files. Millions of users switched from WhatsApp to telegram as they felt that the telegram app was more secure and private than the WhatsApp,

Telegram, unlike WhatsApp, provides interactive elements such as bots, polls, in-built animated stickers, instant view etc. It makes telegram a useful and suitable messaging app.

One of the striking features of the app is the ability to send a large file in the chat box. Recently telegram increased the maximum file size from 1.5 GB to 2GB.

Suppose your friend has sent you multiple images, audio recordings and videos on telegram. And you wish to download all the files in one click rather than downloading each file individually. How will you do it?

Here’s how you can download all files from a telegram chat?

Before starting the procedure, it is important to note you should be using the telegram app from your Personal Computer. Telegram apps on mobile devices currently don’t have the feature to download multiple files altogether from a chat.

You can download the desktop app from here – Telegram Desktop.

You should download the app file from the link mentioned above and install the app on your desktop.

Then you are supposed to log in to your telegram account from the desktop app using the QR code scan available on your mobile telegram app.

Now open the chat box from which you want to extra the files. Click on the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the chat box.

A list of items will come in front of you, from which you should opt to Export Chat History. In chat export settings, you should select the items you want to export and the file size limit.

After that, you can select the EXPORT option. After the completion of the export, click on SHOW MY DATA. And you will get access to all the items on your device.