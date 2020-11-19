Everyone is probably missing the old school photo album since google confirms hat they will no longer offer free unlimited storage for Google Photos. Now that we’re talking about it, you might as well also know that the company is also making a few of Google Photos features which will be a part of its paid subscription ‘Google One’.

Mark the date June 1, 2021 on your calenders since after that you will not have the facility to acess free unlimited high quality storage, where you could upload your photos and videos.

To save high quality photos and videos you will have two different ways to choose. One is that you accept their demand, buy the Google One Plan. However, if you don’t want to surrender, you can download all photos and videos in Google Photos to your PC/Laptop.

Here is how to download all photos and videos in Google Photos to your PC/Laptop-

If you’ve been wondering how to proceed with this step, it all starts with Google tool called Google Takeout. Google takeout is a tool that lets users to download their data available in different Google Accounts.

Follow the following steps-