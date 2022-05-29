How to download masked Aadhaar card

Today, the Aadhaar card is one of the main recognizable proof archives for residents of India. We want Aadhaar to open a ledger, put resources into plans, document IT returns and do numerous different things. This implies individuals need to convey their Aadhaar cards with them all over.

What’s more, there’s dependably a possibility of losing your Aadhaar card. To get the personality of an Aadhaar card holder, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has presented ‘Veiled Aadhaar’.

What is a Masked Aadhaar Card?

Covered Aadhaar guarantees that regardless of whether the card is lost or lost, making counterfeit identity can’t be abused. As per the UIDAI, Mask Aadhaar choice permits you to veil your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Concealed Aadhaar number infers supplanting the initial 8 digits of the Aadhaar number for certain characters like “XXXX” while just the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are noticeable.

How to download a concealed Aadhaar Card?

Enlisted Aadhaar card holders can visit the UIDAI site and download their separate concealed cards. Individuals can utilize their Aadhaar number, enrolment ID (EID) and Virtual ID (VID) to download a concealed Aadhaar card.

The most effective method to download covered Aadhaar utilizing the Aadhaar number

Follow the underneath steps:

Stage 1: Visit UIDAIs official site

Stage 2: Click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ button

Stage 3: Select ‘Download Aadhaar’ card

Stage 4: Type your 12-digit Aadhaar number or remarkable distinguishing proof number (UID)

Stage 5: Select the choice ‘I need a concealed Aadhaar’

Stage 6: Authenticate the manual human test code

Stage 7: Select ‘Send OTP’ (You can likewise choose ‘Enter TOTP’)

Stage 8: Type the OTP and download your covered Aadhaar or e-Aadhaar card

The most effective method to download veiled Aadhaar utilizing EID

Aadhaar cardholders can likewise download their covered cards utilizing their EID. Kindly follow the underneath steps:

Stage 1: Visit UIDAIs official site

Stage 2: Click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ button

Stage 3: Select ‘Download Aadhaar’ card

Stage 4: Select ‘Enrolment ID or EID

Stage 5: Enter the 14 digit EID

Stage 6: Tick the choice ‘I need a concealed Aadhaar’

Stage 7: Enter manual human test and solicitation OTP

Stage 8: Enter OTP and download your card

Step by step instructions to download covered Aadhaar utilizing VID

For the last choice kindly follow the underneath steps:

Stage 1: Select ‘Virtual ID Generator’ in the ‘Aadhaar Services’ tab under ‘My Aadhaar’

Stage 2: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number

Stage 3: Authenticate the manual human test code

Stage 4: Send OTP to your enrolled portable number

Stage 5: Type the OTP and create the VID

Stage 6: Go to download covered Aadhaar utilizing the VID

Stage 7: Select ‘Download Aadhaar’

Stage 7: Enter the VID

Stage 8: Select the choice to veil your e-Aadhaar card number

Stage 9: Authenticate manual human test code and submit OTP

Stage 10: Enter OTP and download your Aadhaar or e-Aadhaar card

Where might we at any point utilize Masked Aadhaar?

Veiled Aadhaar is a choice that permits clients to conceal the initial eight digits of their Aadhaar number while keeping the last four digits noticeable. Concealed Aadhaar is endorsed by UIDAI and can be utilized as character verification as it were. You can give a concealed Aadhaar to check your photograph alongside the last 4 digits of the novel ID.

FAQs

What is the secret word for veiled Aadhaar?

The mix of the initial 4 letters of the name in CAPITAL and the extended time of birth (YYYY) as a secret word.

What is TOTP in an Aadhaar card?

TOTP meant Time-based One Time Password is a one-time auto-created secret phrase that is legitimate for a time of 30 seconds.

How could I at any point download an exposed Aadhaar card?

The Aadhaar card can be utilized as evidence of personality, to check your location, and to document annual expenses. Individuals can download their E-Aadhaar card from the UIDAI site after they complete their enlistment.

The E-Aadhaar is a profoundly gotten computerized duplicate that is endorsed by the UIDAI. To download your E-Aadhaar you can visit the UIDAI site.

How commonly could I at any point download my e-Aadhaar or veiled Aadhaar?

You can download your e-Aadhaar and covered Aadhaar card on numerous occasions according to your necessity.

What is the distinction between a covered Aadhaar and a normal Aadhaar card?

The contrast between the veiled Aadhaar card and the standard Aadhaar card is the number of digits displayed on the card. A covered Aadhaar card shows just the last four digits of your Aadhaar number and conceals the other numbers behind ‘x’, not at all like a standard Aadhaar card which shows every one of the 12 digits of your Aadhaar number.