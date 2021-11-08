how to request refund on PayPal

PayPal is an online platform that allows users to send money quickly and easily. You may use the internet to send and receive money as well as pay for goods and services. If some of these services or items fail to meet your expectations or are otherwise unacceptable, you may be entitled to a refund.

When customers and sellers can’t come to an agreement on their own (for a product or service purchased using PayPal), PayPal steps in to help. This is the most common cause for PayPal refund requests.

To get in touch with the seller and request a refund, follow these steps:

Select the transaction you wish to cancel from the Summary page.

Send an email to the seller using the contact information provided.

If you didn’t get your item, received something that didn’t match the seller’s description, or your payment was not allowed and the seller refuses to return your money, you may be able to register a dispute in the Resolution Center.

If you purchased with the debit or credit card, your refund will be made to the same card. The card may take up to 30 days to be credited.

How long will it take for a refund?

All refunds will be given to the same payment method used to make the original transaction. Money should be reimbursed in the currency you chose at the time of purchase. You will be repaid in US dollars if we are unable to repay you in the original currency or your main currency (USD).

If you made a payment using your:

Credit Card: Your refund will be sent to your credit card (including PayPal Credit). The refund amount may take up to 30 days to reflect on your card statement. If you purchased using a prepaid card or the card was cancelled, contact the card issuer for a refund. The funds will be sent to this card account.

Bank Account: Your refund will be credited to your PayPal account first, before being automatically swept back to the original funding source (bank). The refund amount may take up to 5 working days to arrive in your bank account. We’ll try to cancel the transaction if a refund is granted soon after you pay, so you’re never charged. The refund will be processed and delivered to your bank account if we are unable to cancel the transaction.

Your refund will be credited to your PayPal balance the same day it is completed.

Your PayPal balance and your credit card: your refund will be applied to both your PayPal balance as well as your credit card. The refund will be applied to your balance the same day it is processed; however, the reimbursement to your card may take up to 30 days.

Debit Card: Your reimbursement will be sent to your debit card. The refund amount may take up to 30 days to reflect on your card statement. If your debit card is declined, the refund will be issued to your PayPal account.

In my PayPal account, where can I check the progress of my refund?

Tap “$” Payments, then Activity in the PayPal app.

PayPal’s website says:

At the top of the page, select Activity.

Choose your date range from the drop-down menu to the left of the search box.

Select Refunds from the Filters menu.

To see the specifics of a refunded transaction, click on it.