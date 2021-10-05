How to edit videos on iPhone

‘iMovie’ is a built-in app on the iPhone. You may edit your video clips in the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad with the iMovie video editing software. iMovie offers some fantastic video editing features that will allow you to modify (shorten, duplicate, and extend) your movie in a matter of minutes. You may cut a video clip or add filters, titles, and music to it using the sophisticated iMovie editing tools.

In this quick and easy instruction, you’ll learn how to modify a video by adding music, shortening, elongating, or adding filters.

Tap the video clip you wish to edit in the Photos app.

Tap edit to see the editing tools beneath the viewer.

Tap the More ‘options’ button, then select iMovie from the drop-down menu.

If iMovie isn’t showing up, hit More to add it to your list.

What is the best way to edit a clip?

Select a video clip in Photos and reveal the iMovie editing tools.

To shorten or extend the clip, tap the ‘trim’ button and drag either yellow trim handle.

When you’re through editing your clip, press ‘done’ to save it to your picture library.

What is the best way to implement a filter?

Select a video clip in the Photos app to see the iMovie editing tools.

To preview a filter in the viewer, press the filter button and then tap a filter.

When you’re through editing your clip, press ‘done’ to save it to your picture library.

How can I add a title to my file?

Select a video clip in the Photos app to see the iMovie editing tools.

Select a title style by tapping the Title button and then tapping.

Tap the example title in the viewer and input a title.

Tap the symbol with the ‘down arrow’ to shift the title from the centre to the lower-third position.

When you’re through editing your clip, press ‘done’ to save it to your picture library.

How do I add music or sounds as a background?